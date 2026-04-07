Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's agency warns of fake post claiming couple queued at Suntec City to buy a watch

They added that the post also contained a suspicious shopping link and promotional content.

The circulating post included photos of Wong and Lee seemingly together outside a Seiko boutique, as well as in a car, where Lee was seen wearing the watch.

A netizen had also shared the post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page last week. It showed a user named “F.ann Wong” claiming in Mandarin that she had queued for a long time outside the boutique before purchasing the watch at a good deal.

After verifying with both artistes, the agency confirmed that the “content, images, and links in the aforementioned post are entirely false and fabricated”.

“The images are also suspected to have been altered or forged,” they added.

According to Catwalk, Wong and Lee have never participated in such queuing or purchasing activities, nor have they endorsed or promoted any watches sold on unknown or unauthorised websites.

“The public is strongly advised not to believe the information, not to click on the link, not to place any orders, and not to provide any personal information,” they urged.

Catwalk said it has collected evidence and will be taking legal action against those responsible.

“Please refer only to official channels for accurate information,” they wrote, adding that any endorsements or collaborations involving the stars will be announced through Catwalk’s official platforms.

Lee later shared the statement on his own Instagram account and did not hold back his frustration.

“If you want to scam someone, at least make it more convincing!”

“Still dare to release these with such terrible skills. Walk the right path and behave yourself,” he snarked.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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