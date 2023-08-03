Fann Wong says giving up job offers to be with son Zed is not a 'sacrifice' but a 'calling'

In a recent interview, Fann Wong, 52, mused about tarts (she just released a new ice kacang-inspired one for National Day), work, and of course, her National Day baby, Zed, who will turn nine on Aug 9 this year.

Fann recently shared with Shin Min Daily News that she came up with the idea to base her Memories tart off ice kacang as it’s her childhood favourite dessert. The tart boasts a sable and almond sponge base, with gula melaka cremeux, rose Chantilly cream, and is filled with red bean puree, cendol jelly, almond bits and diced attap seeds.

The actress also shared that the bright colours of ice kacang remind her of fireworks.

She went on to reveal how she’ll be spending the public holiday and Zed’s birthday.

“He told his dad (actor Christopher Lee, 52) that he wanted to have BBQ at home and his dad is currently considering it,” shared Fann, adding that Christopher, who has been based in Taiwan for work recently, will be in Singapore to celebrate the occasion together.

By now, it’s pretty much known that Fann cut down on work projects to spend more time with Zed.