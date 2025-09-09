Malaysian celebs Fattah Amin and Amira Othman to wed this Sunday
The surprise announcement was made at a press conference for Amira's new song Rasa & Takdir on Monday (Sep 8).
Malaysian actor-singer Fattah Amin, 34, broke the internet on Monday (Sep 8) after not only confirming long-standing rumours that he was in a relationship with singer Amira Othman, 31, but that they were also set to marry very soon.
The announcement was made at a press conference for Amira's new song, Rasa & Takdir, at Imperial Lexis Kuala Lumpur. While singing, Fattah made his way to the stage and apologised for interrupting the event.
"Today, Amira and I have good news to share with everyone," said Fattah.
He then acknowledged that the industry and fans know the pair as colleagues, referring to the numerous media campaigns that Fattah and Amira have worked on together.
"God willing, we would like to change our status from 'workmates' to 'housemates'," he continued – eliciting cheers from the audience.
Fattah and Amira's wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday (Sep 14) – less than a week after Monday's announcement – and it will be streamed live on the Unifi TV 2.0 app for free.
"We ask for everyone's prayers, so that the ceremony will proceed smoothly," hoped Fattah.
When asked what made her fall for Fattah, Amira replied: "He is a good man."
When asked the same question, Fattah said that Amira is "well-mannered and good as well".
This marks Fattah Amin's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Fazura from 2017 to 2024, and the two share a daughter. Previously, he denied infidelity accusations from Fazura and said that her statements were made "to tarnish his reputation".