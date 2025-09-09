Malaysian celebs Fattah Amin and Amira Othman to wed this Sunday

Malaysian actor-singer Fattah Amin, 34, broke the internet on Monday (Sep 8) after not only confirming long-standing rumours that he was in a relationship with singer Amira Othman, 31, but that they were also set to marry very soon.

The announcement was made at a press conference for Amira's new song, Rasa & Takdir, at Imperial Lexis Kuala Lumpur. While singing, Fattah made his way to the stage and apologised for interrupting the event.

"Today, Amira and I have good news to share with everyone," said Fattah.

He then acknowledged that the industry and fans know the pair as colleagues, referring to the numerous media campaigns that Fattah and Amira have worked on together.

"God willing, we would like to change our status from 'workmates' to 'housemates'," he continued – eliciting cheers from the audience.

Fattah and Amira's wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday (Sep 14) – less than a week after Monday's announcement – and it will be streamed live on the Unifi TV 2.0 app for free.