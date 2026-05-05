Fire Disco, Singapore's iconic '90s nightclub, returns for 2nd edition of tribute event on May 9
After a sold-out comeback in March, the legendary club from the '90s returns on Saturday (May 9) at Club Vox in Suntec City for a two-part experience – Fire Disco Tea Dance and the Fire Disco Tribute.
The iconic nightclub from the 1990s, Fire Disco, made a hot return in March for what was said to be a one-night-only comeback.
However, following the overwhelming response, Fire Disco is back once again for a blazing second edition on Saturday (May 9) at Club Vox in Suntec City.
The second tribute night will take shape in two different experiences – daytime and nighttime.
The daytime experience will be the Fire Disco Tea Dance, held at Chill by Vox, the club’s outdoor area. From 6pm to 10.30pm, the open-air space will provide a full bar service and music reminiscent of the club’s fiery days. General entry tickets cost S$25, excluding booking fees and GST.
The night edition will be held at the main arena of Club Vox starting from 9pm. General entry tickets cost S$35, excluding booking fees and GST.
Tables and sofa bookings are also available.
The returning line-up of DJs includes DJ Kevin O’Hara and Warren Dragon. Supporting them are DJ Chris, DJ Y and The Iceman.
In a cryptic tease, Club Vox reveals that a former Fire Disco superstar who is now based in New Zealand, is flying in exclusively just for this event.
The announcement of the first tribute night held on Mar 28, where original DJs from the club’s heyday performed, was met with high demand, which led to the event expanding to two simultaneous venues to accommodate more fans.
Club Vox’s head of entertainment Navin “The Iceman” Prashad previously told CNA Lifestyle that the idea for the tribute had started from a casual conversation.
“It started very organically – just a conversation where we were reminiscing about the clubs of the past, and Fire Disco was one name we all immediately agreed on,” Prashad said. “It was legendary, and at some point in our lives, we all experienced the magic of it.”
The organisers also sought the blessing of nightlife veteran Deen Shahul, the founder of Fire Disco.
Fire Disco first opened in 1989 at Orchard Plaza and quickly became one of Singapore’s most talked-about nightlife venues. It closed in 2000.
The Fire Disco Tribute – Second Edition takes place on Saturday (May 9) at Club Vox, located at 03-308 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard. Tickets and table bookings are now available online.