Fire Disco, Singapore's iconic '90s nightclub, returns for 2nd edition of tribute event on May 9

The returning line-up of DJs includes DJ Kevin O’Hara and Warren Dragon. Supporting them are DJ Chris, DJ Y and The Iceman.

In a cryptic tease, Club Vox reveals that a former Fire Disco superstar who is now based in New Zealand, is flying in exclusively just for this event.

The announcement of the first tribute night held on Mar 28, where original DJs from the club’s heyday performed, was met with high demand, which led to the event expanding to two simultaneous venues to accommodate more fans.

Club Vox’s head of entertainment Navin “The Iceman” Prashad previously told CNA Lifestyle that the idea for the tribute had started from a casual conversation.

“It started very organically – just a conversation where we were reminiscing about the clubs of the past, and Fire Disco was one name we all immediately agreed on,” Prashad said. “It was legendary, and at some point in our lives, we all experienced the magic of it.”

The organisers also sought the blessing of nightlife veteran Deen Shahul, the founder of Fire Disco.