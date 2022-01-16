Former Miss Hong Kong Michelle Reis spent 48 hours in ICU

She wrote: “I have been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 48 hours. My life has been saved. I sincerely thank the professional medical team for their meticulous care. I am so sorry for making my family worried.”

Reis has since returned home after the ordeal.

Responding to queries while recuperating, the retired actress divulged that she suffered from heart palpitations in the wee hours of Tuesday. On the advice of her family doctor, Reis sought treatment at a hospital.

In a report in 8 World, the 51-year-old shared that she was conscious during treatment. “The doctor told me that had I come in any later, there wouldn’t be a Michelle Reis in this world anymore,” she said.

Grateful to be alive, Reis stressed the importance of being mindful one’s health. “Being alive is a victory itself,” she also said.

She went on to add, “Whatever life throws at you, it is necessary to stay positive and I hope everyone keeps well.”

Reis was last seen in public on Christmas, as a guest on HK Television Entertainment’s fourth season of King Maker, a talent variety show.

The 51-year-old is married to Hong Kong tycoon Julian Hui. They have a 10-year-old son Jayden Max Hui.