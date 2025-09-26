K-pop star G-Dragon's exhibition will make its Southeast Asian debut at Jewel Changi Airport in October

K-pop icon G-Dragon is set to launch his wildly popular exhibition in our Home Sweet Home this October, following successful editions in Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei and more. Titled G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch, the showcase will make its Southeast Asian debut at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport.

To get in on this, simply head to the Changi Experience Studio at level four and the South Gateway Garden & South Lookout at level 2, from Oct 1 to 13.

G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch will span over 3,000 square metres across five interactive zones, where visitors can look forward to cutting-edge media art installations and virtual experiences.