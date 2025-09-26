K-pop star G-Dragon's exhibition will make its Southeast Asian debut at Jewel Changi Airport in October
The showcase, titled G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch, comprises numerous spaces across Jewel Changi Airport. It will be held from Oct 1 to 13.
K-pop icon G-Dragon is set to launch his wildly popular exhibition in our Home Sweet Home this October, following successful editions in Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei and more. Titled G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch, the showcase will make its Southeast Asian debut at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport.
To get in on this, simply head to the Changi Experience Studio at level four and the South Gateway Garden & South Lookout at level 2, from Oct 1 to 13.
G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch will span over 3,000 square metres across five interactive zones, where visitors can look forward to cutting-edge media art installations and virtual experiences.
For instance, the Media Tech Zone boasts a virtual reality (VR) area, digital gallery, media wall zone and a special digital daisy garden.
The VR area will take 50 people on an immersive experience in sessions throughout the day. Through VR headsets, users will find themselves on a stage performance of G-Dragon's song, Take Me, making them feel like they're right next to him.
Fans who want to experience what it's like to be in a G-Dragon music video can head to the Artist Zone, which recreates sets from his Power video.
Those who want to get their hands on merchandise can head to the MD Zone, which will sell lightsticks, fashion accessories, as well as Singapore-exclusive T-shirts.
Visitors who make a minimum purchase of S$288 will receive an exclusive limited-edition photocard, while those who spend at least S$388 will receive the photocard and a special reward hologram video that lets them capture an interactive moment with a holographic G-Dragon at the Photo Reward Zone.
The above-mentioned areas are part of the ticketed zone of G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch. They are located at the Changi Experience Studio on level four. To access them, you'll need to purchase admission tickets via Klook. Prices start from S$30 and each person can buy up to two tickets.
Do note that a S$3 booking fee will apply to purchases.
That being said, fans can also enjoy GD goodness without buying a ticket. Simply head to the Daisy Garden near Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex.
This non-ticketed, free-entry zone will feature a towering three-metre-tall daisy installation.
G-Dragon is set to electrify fans at the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. He will be performing at the Padang Stage in Zone 4 on Friday (Oct 3).