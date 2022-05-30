Crooning for a good cause: Gentle Bones set to hold live charity concert in July

If, after two years of living through a pandemic, you’ve been in sore need of live music and you want to help those more severely affected by it, look no further. Local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones is set to lend his soothing vocals to a live charity concert this July.

The 28-year-old, also known as Joel Tan, is collaborating with the RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd for the concert, which will be held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Jul 22. The foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of ONERHT, a collective of corporate and legal companies.

While the concert will mark Tan’s return to the stage for the first time since pandemic restrictions have eased up, he’s more focused on its meaningfulness. In a press statement, he said: “Over the past year and a half, l have been focused on making music that empowers listeners to come to terms with the understanding that they are much more to what meets the eye of anyone outside of themselves.

“I am extremely heartened to be able to translate this into a live concert setting that will contribute to many, not just to the music industry alone. I consider this to be an absolute honour and privilege.”