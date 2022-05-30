Crooning for a good cause: Gentle Bones set to hold live charity concert in July
The singer-songwriter is collaborating with a legal and corporate charity to support those in the community who need it.
If, after two years of living through a pandemic, you’ve been in sore need of live music and you want to help those more severely affected by it, look no further. Local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones is set to lend his soothing vocals to a live charity concert this July.
The 28-year-old, also known as Joel Tan, is collaborating with the RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd for the concert, which will be held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Jul 22. The foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of ONERHT, a collective of corporate and legal companies.
While the concert will mark Tan’s return to the stage for the first time since pandemic restrictions have eased up, he’s more focused on its meaningfulness. In a press statement, he said: “Over the past year and a half, l have been focused on making music that empowers listeners to come to terms with the understanding that they are much more to what meets the eye of anyone outside of themselves.
“I am extremely heartened to be able to translate this into a live concert setting that will contribute to many, not just to the music industry alone. I consider this to be an absolute honour and privilege.”
Proceeds from the concert will go to supporting a range of organisations and initiatives: The FUN! Fund for Seniors (an Agency for Integrated Care initiative), PCF Sparkle Care Centres, Lions Befrienders Service Association (Singapore), Dementia Singapore Ltd, Life Community Services Society, TOUCH Community Services Limited, CaringSG Limited and It All Starts Hear.sg.
On the concert, RHT Rajan Menon Foundation’s patron, Associate Professor Ho Peng Kee said: “I am heartened to see the corporate and legal fraternity coming together with young artistes to do good.”
Tickets to the concert will be available from May 30, on venue partner Marina Bay Sands’ and ticketing company SISTIC’s websites.