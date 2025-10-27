Giant Delight returns with large art installations all over heartland locations in Singapore
Organised by the People’s Association, Giant Delight features larger-than-life works of art in neighbourhoods such as Tampines North, Pioneer and Paya Lebar.
Giant Delight by People’s Association (PA) is back with a new edition. Following last year's larger-than-life food-themed installations, this year's series celebrates SG60 with installations that reflect the neighbourhoods they are in.
Each installation comprises prefabricated structures that have been co-created by local artists and residents.
The full series of 20 Giant Delight artworks will be on display progressively through March next year and you can already see some of them in heartland locations such as Tampines North, Admiralty, Yew Tee and more.
VOICES OF WOODLANDS: PAST, PRESENT & BEYOND
Led by artist Kelvin Seah, this installation captures Sembawang’s coastal heritage. Through a series of murals, it traces the community’s journey from waterfront kampung life to a traditional marketplace.
Address: 580 Woodlands Drive 16, Vista Park, Singapore 730580
TAMAN JURONG: A TOWN IN NATURE, NATURE IN A TOWN
Led by artist Lim Jia Ren, this installation celebrates the harmony between nature and neighbourhood in Taman Jurong.
Address: Open space near Lakeside MRT station
IT'S A GOOD PLACE
Inspired by Tampines’ status as one of Singapore’s pioneering eco-towns, artist Esther Ng’s installation celebrates the district’s lush green features and extensive cycling paths. There's even an installation with a TV test pattern motif that pays tribute to a well-known HDB block mural in the estate.
In a statement, Tan Swee Leng, People's Association's director of arts & culture, said, “The Giant Delight SG60 Edition continues to expand across the island, with many of these installations already on display in the neighbourhoods and others to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
“Every Giant Delight stands as a testament to co-creation, bringing neighbours and artists together to transform shared memories into living works of art.”