Giant Delight returns with large art installations all over heartland locations in Singapore

Giant Delight by People’s Association (PA) is back with a new edition. Following last year's larger-than-life food-themed installations, this year's series celebrates SG60 with installations that reflect the neighbourhoods they are in.

Each installation comprises prefabricated structures that have been co-created by local artists and residents.

The full series of 20 Giant Delight artworks will be on display progressively through March next year and you can already see some of them in heartland locations such as Tampines North, Admiralty, Yew Tee and more.

VOICES OF WOODLANDS: PAST, PRESENT & BEYOND