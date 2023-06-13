Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure launching in December, will feature blockbusters, indie films, live music

The space will feature three Golden Village-branded halls, aimed at a broader audience, and three The Projector-branded halls for those who prefer independent or arthouse films.

According to a press statement, GVxTP aims to be a “place to celebrate movies” and “a space for people to be immersed in rich cultural experiences such as live music sessions, art showcases or fun interactive screenings”.

Wynk Collaboratives, who has designed the interior for many Singapore hot spots including Standing Sushi Bar and Nemesis Bar, has been hired to redesign the common spaces at GVxTP. On-ground operations at GVxTP will be managed by The Projector and will feature dining options and drinks at the cafe and bar.

In a statement to the press, Golden Village’s chief executive officer Clara Cheo said: “This partnership with The Projector is truly a next step forward for the entertainment scene in Singapore, bringing together two best-in-class operators of Singapore’s movie industry to offer a first-of-its-kind experience.”

Karen Tan, co-founder of The Projector, added: “Over the years, we have redefined what a cinema can offer: An expanded repertoire of film, art, culture and events. It is exciting to come together with Golden Village as it provides an opportunity to offer our experiences to a broader audience. This collaboration that leverages both our strengths will be a win-win for cinema lovers while remaining true to our independent spirit, offering a personalised and authentic experience for our audiences.”

From July to December, The Projector will be operating a pop-up cafe, a bar and a live event space at Cineleisure.