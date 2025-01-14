South Korean actors Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo to star in their very first drama together

On Monday (Jan 13), South Korean news outlets reported that filming has commenced for the upcoming drama series Slowly, Intensely. The 22-episode series marks the first onscreen collaboration between Gong Yoo, 45, and Song Hye-kyo, 43 – two of South Korea's biggest superstars.

Written by award-winning screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung, Slowly, Intensely is set against the backdrop of the broadcasting industry in the 60s and 70s. The project marks the third collaboration between Song and Noh, following 2008's The World That They Live In and 2013's That Winter, The Wind Blows.

Slowly, Intensely will be directed by Lee Yoon-jung who previously helmed the hit 2007 series Coffee Prince, which also starred Gong Yoo.

Slowly, Intensely reportedly has a production budget of over 70 billion won (US$47.8 million) and is set to be released on Netflix. The project is expected to complete filming within the first half of 2025.

Both Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo have a history with the streaming platform, having starred in some of Netflix's most successful drama series – the former as a psychotic recruiter in Squid Game and the latter as a teacher enacting revenge on her former schoolmates in The Glory.