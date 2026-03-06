Singer Harry Styles' fans head in one direction: to star's home village

Fans from around the world – dubbed Harries – flock there year-round to pay homage at several sites linked to the Watermelon Sugar singer.

With the ex-One Direction releasing his new album and staging a Manchester concert on Friday (Mar 6), recent weeks have been extra busy.

"I've been looking forward to this day for too long!" Spanish student Elena Garcia, 21, told AFP as she visited this week with two friends.

Like other Styles pilgrims before them, they stopped by the village train station where the ticket office has become a shrine of sorts, as well as the bakery where he once worked.