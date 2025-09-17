Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo overcame a rental car hiccup during her Switzerland pre-wedding photoshoot trip with fiance

When Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, 31, and her fiance, local pianist-content creator James Wong, 25, landed in Switzerland for their pre-wedding shoot, they were all set for a dreamy road trip.

Until they realised neither of them brought their driving license, she revealed on Instagram on Monday (Sep 15).

Teo told 8days.sg via WhatsApp that she and Wong had already spent “around $960” to rent a car. To cancel the rental because of the slip-up, they had to pay a S$300 penalty.

They had thought International Driving Permits were enough until they were told otherwise.

“We were very upset with ourselves for forgetting our driver’s licence. A first-world problem, but we are too pampered in Singapore,” she said.

“And nope, they don’t accept Singpass here in Switzerland,” she wrote on her Instagram, adding how Singaporeans are so used to having the convenient government app.

On top of the penalty, they forked out another S$1,534 for two Swiss travel passes, which covered unlimited train, bus and boat rides to transport them and their seven bags, which contained two gowns, two suits, shoes and everything they needed for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

“But wah! 1.5K for two pax is like!” Teo wrote, including a horrified emoji. At that point, the lapse had already set them back S$2,000 (US$1,565).

Choosing to look on the bright side, Teo told 8days.sg that she found the train system very efficient and saw the travel mishap as a blessing in disguise.

“It is so easy getting from place to place, with areas in the train designed for luggage,” said Teo, who also added that the comfortable setting allowed them to relax and get some work done without worrying about driving.

Most couples would have sulked for the rest of the holiday, Teo said, adding that Wong made it better when he told her: “That’s okay, as long as we don’t lose each other.”

Teo told 8days.sg that after Wong had assured her, she questioned herself, “Why did I even get mad in the first place? It is just money, not like we lost each other. At least we are still journeying through this together.”

The couple announced their engagement on the radio earlier this year, where Wong called in as a listener to share about his successful proposal story.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

