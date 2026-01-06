Singer Henry Lau says Singland Festival venue at Marina Bay Sands 'not a place for performing'

It looks like 2026 isn’t off to the smoothest start for the Singland Festival, a three-day event touted as Singapore’s largest indoor New Year celebration at Marina Bay Sands. First, K-pop star Rain lamented that the audience was too quiet during his set on New Year's Eve. Now, Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau is the next star to publicly vent his frustration over performing at the event on Jan 3.

The performance was meant to mark the 36-year-old former Super Junior-M member’s Singapore debut as a solo artiste but instead saw the multi-instrumentalist roaming the stage with his violin in hand and calling out the venue in the process.

Apologising to the audience, Lau said, “I hope that after today, no other singer, no other performer, will perform at this place again.

“I love Marina Bay Sands, I love you guys, it isn’t their fault, it is just that this is not a place for performing.”

What was the reason for his outburst? Henry Lau went on to explain that visibility was a major issue.

“If I am standing here, they can’t see me, they can’t see me, no one can see me. And the most important thing is I want to see you all,” he elaborated as he continuously walked around the stage to address fans at different corners of the venue.