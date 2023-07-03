K-pop group Mamamoo's Hwasa reportedly dating a businessman 12 years her senior
The couple have allegedly been dating for the past five years.
The past few days have certainly been busy for Mamamoo member Hwasa. The K-pop idol officially left her longtime agency, RBW, last Tuesday (Jun 27), following the expiry of her exclusive contract. Just a few days later, on Jun 30, Korean news outlet Sports Seoul reported that Hwasa has been dating a businessman, who is 12 years her senior, for the past five years.
Sports Seoul adds that Hwasa was the one who pursued her boyfriend (who was initially hesitant due to their age gap and careers). Ever since they got together, Hwasa's boyfriend has given her "heartfelt advice for her future" whenever she is "faced with a big decision".
A few hours after the report was published, Gangnam Style singer Psy announced, during his Seoul concert, that Hwasa will be joining P Nation – the entertainment company he founded. Hwasa even signed her contract with P Nation onstage, in the presence of hundreds of fans, before performing her hit song Maria.
With Hwasa officially under their management, P Nation responded to Hwasa's dating rumours on Jul 2, saying: "Because the recent dating rumours are about the artist’s personal life, it is difficult for us to confirm whether they are true. We ask for your understanding and we apologise."
Despite signing with P Nation, Hwasa is expected to continue being a member of Mamamoo. The group recently held their first concert in Singapore on Feb 9, performing at a sold-out Star Theatre.