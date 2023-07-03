K-pop group Mamamoo's Hwasa reportedly dating a businessman 12 years her senior

The past few days have certainly been busy for Mamamoo member Hwasa. The K-pop idol officially left her longtime agency, RBW, last Tuesday (Jun 27), following the expiry of her exclusive contract. Just a few days later, on Jun 30, Korean news outlet Sports Seoul reported that Hwasa has been dating a businessman, who is 12 years her senior, for the past five years.

Sports Seoul adds that Hwasa was the one who pursued her boyfriend (who was initially hesitant due to their age gap and careers). Ever since they got together, Hwasa's boyfriend has given her "heartfelt advice for her future" whenever she is "faced with a big decision".