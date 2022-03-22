Is Korean actor Jang Dong-gun giving a toast at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding?
That’s what South Korean media have been reporting, although Hyun Bin’s agency is not confirming any details as the wedding is expected to be an intimate one with a small guest list.
South Korean media reported on Monday (Mar 21) that popular actor Jang Dong-gun may be giving a congratulatory speech at the wedding of fellow stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Unfortunately, though, it’s been hard to confirm whether this is true.
According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, revealed that they will not be releasing any more details regarding the stars’ special night as it is expected to be an intimate one, with only the bride and groom’s parents and close friends invited. The only confirmed information is that it will take place sometime in March.
Jang, who is 49, and Hyun Bin have reportedly been friends for more than 17 years and according to entertainment site AllKPop, Jang is also friendly with Son as they are both working in the industry.
The wedding details have been kept under wraps with the date rumoured to be either Mar 30 or 31 and the venue rumoured to be Grand Walkerhill Hotel’s Aston House in eastern Seoul, known for hosting several high-profile celebrity weddings.
The celebrity couple starred in popular K-drama Crash Landing On You and delighted fans when they announced in January 2021 that they were in love in real life too. They announced in early February this year that they were tying the knot.
The 39-year-old Hyun Bin shared through his agency’s Instagram account: “I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh.”