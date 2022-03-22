Is Korean actor Jang Dong-gun giving a toast at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding?

South Korean media reported on Monday (Mar 21) that popular actor Jang Dong-gun may be giving a congratulatory speech at the wedding of fellow stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Unfortunately, though, it’s been hard to confirm whether this is true.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, revealed that they will not be releasing any more details regarding the stars’ special night as it is expected to be an intimate one, with only the bride and groom’s parents and close friends invited. The only confirmed information is that it will take place sometime in March.

Jang, who is 49, and Hyun Bin have reportedly been friends for more than 17 years and according to entertainment site AllKPop, Jang is also friendly with Son as they are both working in the industry.