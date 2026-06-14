I-dle Syncopation Singapore concert: K-pop queens show off immense charisma, powerful vocals and a JJ Lin cover
K-pop girl group I-dle staged the Singapore leg of their Syncopation tour on Saturday (Jun 13) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The story of I-dle has always been one for the books. Despite not coming from one of K-pop’s Big 4 agencies – SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment or Hybe – the quintet, comprising Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, has consistently topped music charts.
Most of their songs are crafted by leader Soyeon, whose songwriting and production have shaped the group’s distinctive identity, which ironically can’t be confined to a single signature sound, since their genres change with every comeback. The breezy summer pop of Klaxon, for instance, was followed by the house-inspired Good Thing.
Yet, for all their musical evolution, I-dle’s defining traits remain constant: five strong yet distinct personalities and a discography that celebrates confidence and self-assurance.
And that, in essence, was how I-dle’s Syncopation concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium played out on Saturday (Jun 13).
For two hours, fans basked in the distinct charms of each I-dle member – Miyeon’s whimsical grace, Minnie’s captivating confidence, Soyeon’s commanding stage presence, Yuqi’s infectious energy and Shuhua’s understated elegance – as they electrified the venue.
The show opened with Mono, the group’s new minimalist anthem about self-love. In true I-dle fashion, it was immediately followed by the dramatically different Nxde, a sultry showstopper.
The rest of the concert was a bonanza of I-dle’s hits and rarely-performed B-sides, interspersed with solo songs from all five members.
The sense of theatricality was amplified by the abundance of pyrotechnics – probably the most I’ve seen at any K-pop concert this year. One particularly memorable sequence even saw bursts of flames perfectly synchronised with a pre-recorded video.
In a surprise treat for fans at Saturday’s show, I-dle performed a surprise cover of the JJ Lin song Whenever – singing live in Mandarin as the crowd broke into cheers.
Every member of I-dle was in top form at Syncopation, performing synchronised choreography with ease while keeping fans engaged through playful interactions that were completely in English.
That being said, special praise has to be given to Yuqi. Armed with her booming voice and boundless charisma, the Beijing native had the crowd in the palm of her hand as she hyped fans up in both English and Mandarin. Just as impressive were her vocals, which ranked among the strongest of the night, alongside Miyeon.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, longtime I-dle fan Poh Jee Seng, who works as a public servant, called the concert “a good reflection” of the K-pop group’s journey.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I'm sure the other Neverlands around me enjoyed it too,” he said.
With I-dle set to release their brand-new mini album We Made on Jul 6, it’s clear I-dle will continue to thrive by doing what they do best: not sticking to a formula. If the Syncopation concert proved anything, it’s that I-dle’s greatest strength lies in constantly reinventing themselves musically while remaining unabashedly themselves.