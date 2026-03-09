Indonesian singer Vidi Aldiano dies of kidney cancer at 35
The late singer-songwriter is survived by his wife, actress Sheila Dara Aisha.
Indonesian singer-songwriter Vidi Aldiano, whose full name was Oxavia Aldiano, died on Saturday (Mar 7). He was 35.
Born in Jakarta in March 1990, Vidi revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer in his left kidney. He later underwent surgery in Singapore to remove the kidney and although the surgery was successful, Vidi revealed in 2023 that the cancer had returned and spread to other parts of his body.
He continued to undergo treatment while remaining active in the entertainment and music industries. He frequently shared updates about his condition on Instagram and spoke about facing it with optimism, writing in an earlier post that cancer had taught him patience, gratitude and how to see the bright side of challenges. He even light-heartedly described chemotherapy as a “spa day”.
Several Indonesian celebrities – including singer and actor Afgan, television presenter Deddy Corbuzier, and singer-actress Bunga Citra Lestari – paid tribute to him in social media posts. Many also shared photos and Instagram Stories from his funeral, which was held on Sunday morning in South Jakarta.
On Vidi’s Instagram account, his most recent post on Feb 8, showing him celebrating the wedding of businessman Ranggaz Ananta Laksmana, has drawn more than 263,000 comments, many expressing condolences and sadness.
He is survived by his wife, Indonesian actress Sheila Dara Aisha, who starred in the 2025 Indonesian film Sore. Her Instagram posts, the latest of which is on Feb 22, have similarly been filled with messages of support and condolences.
Vidi broke into the music industry in 2008 with his debut single Pelangi Di Malam Hari. He went on to release popular songs including Nuansa Bening, Status Palsu, Datang Dan Kembali, and Bertahan Melewati Senja.