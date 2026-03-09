Indonesian singer Vidi Aldiano dies of kidney cancer at 35

Indonesian singer-songwriter Vidi Aldiano, whose full name was Oxavia Aldiano, died on Saturday (Mar 7). He was 35.

Born in Jakarta in March 1990, Vidi revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer in his left kidney. He later underwent surgery in Singapore to remove the kidney and although the surgery was successful, Vidi revealed in 2023 that the cancer had returned and spread to other parts of his body.

He continued to undergo treatment while remaining active in the entertainment and music industries. He frequently shared updates about his condition on Instagram and spoke about facing it with optimism, writing in an earlier post that cancer had taught him patience, gratitude and how to see the bright side of challenges. He even light-heartedly described chemotherapy as a “spa day”.