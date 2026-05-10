Ive Show What I Am Singapore concert: K-pop stars impress with mature image and elevated skills
On Saturday (May 9), K-pop girl group Ive returned to Singapore after two years as part of their Show What I Am world tour.
It’s been more than two years since K-pop superstars Ive staged a show in Singapore and in the time they’ve been away, the sextet – comprising Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo – has grown in many ways.
During these two years, Ive expanded their repertoire with three Korean mini-albums and a full-length album – all of which topped music charts and spawned another string of successful singles, despite each release exploring distinct sonic styles.
Individually, the members of Ive have done well for themselves, securing ambassadorships with prominent brands, including luxury fashion houses.
Indeed, Ive is on an upwards trajectory and the group’s concert on Saturday (May 9) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium served as a reintroduction to their levelled-up selves.
The two-hour-long show kicked off with intense lasers and sparks as Ive matched the spectacle with nonstop performances of new songs like Gotcha (Baddest Eros) and Xoxz.
Clad in daring black ensembles, the members of Ive were a far cry from the princess concept that dominated their early looks. More importantly, the new look was paired with heightened stage presence across the board. All six Ive members brought their A game during Saturday’s show by thrilling the fandom known as Dives with flawless choreography and vocals.
The solo stages, in particular, served as compelling markers of Ive’s growth, with each member confidently spotlighting her own charms and strengths, whether it’s Liz’s powerhouse performance of Unreal, Wonyoung’s hypnotic 8, Rei’s preppy In Your Heart, Gaeul’s sleek Odd, Leeseo’s hyperpop spectacle Super Icy, or Yujin’s polished Force.
Equally deserving of praise was the sheer amount of fan service Ive showered concertgoers throughout the night, from enthusiastically posing for cutesy fan photos to dishing out “6-7” memes that sent Dives into a frenzy.
Taken as a whole, Show What I Am proved to be a well-rounded concert experience, balancing superb performances with charming, crowd-pleasing moments – a sentiment shared by fellow Dive, Ashley, an educator in her 20s.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, Ashley lauded the show, saying: “The sections of the concert were planned really well to show who they are. Listening to Blackhole and Bang Bang live for the first time was an experience I will never forget.”
She also acknowledged Ive’s growth, adding: “I can really see that their stamina has improved greatly. Singing six songs in a row at the start nonstop is an amazing feat.”
Since their debut in 2021, Ive has remained at the forefront of K-pop’s fourth generation. If Saturday’s concert was any indication, that dominance isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
In fact, if this is what the group is already like now, one can only imagine the heights Ive will reach once their next tour rolls around.