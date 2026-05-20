Jacky Cheung tells Stefanie Sun not to stop singing: 'The music industry needs you'
That’s some seriously high praise coming from the Heavenly King at Stefanie Sun's first show in Taipei in 12 years.
Singapore pop diva Stefanie Sun made a long‑awaited return to Taipei last week with her two-night Aut Nihilo Sun Yanzi In Concert tour at Taipei Dome.
It marked her first performance in the city in 12 years, making the concerts especially emotional for the singer, who made her showbiz debut in Taipei 26 years ago.
Recalling her early days in the city, Sun, 47, told fans she still remembers holding her first album launch and solo concert there in 2000 – in the rain.
“Everyone stood there holding umbrellas, singing along with me. Those memories are still so vivid,” she said.
“Now, 26 years later, we’re at the Taipei Dome – indoors, and don’t have to worry about the rain anymore. Thank you for still being here.”
Like at her previous tour stops, Sun also received heartfelt voice messages from celebrity pals during the concert.
One of the sweetest messages came from Heavenly King Jacky Cheung during the second show. In a pre-recorded message, he praised Sun for being truly one-of-a-kind and urged her not to stop singing.
“In my eyes, Stefanie is a very unique person,” he said. “Even though she’s now married with children and has different responsibilities in life, I still hope she’ll continue to shine in every role she takes on.”
He then added: “Don’t give up singing and performing. The music industry needs you. Keep going!”
Cheung also said Sun is “irreplaceable”, explaining that it is difficult to find another singer with her voice and personality in the entertainment industry.
Fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua also left Sun a sweet message, recalling how blown away she was when she first heard Sun sing in 2000.
“I immediately knew you were going to do big things. Your voice was just too unique and captivating,” said Chua.
She also praised Sun for remaining sincere and down-to-earth despite her success, joking that the pair have now become “veteran singers” who have grown older together.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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