Jacky Cheung tells Stefanie Sun not to stop singing: 'The music industry needs you'

Recalling her early days in the city, Sun, 47, told fans she still remembers holding her first album launch and solo concert there in 2000 – in the rain.

“Everyone stood there holding umbrellas, singing along with me. Those memories are still so vivid,” she said.

“Now, 26 years later, we’re at the Taipei Dome – indoors, and don’t have to worry about the rain anymore. Thank you for still being here.”

Like at her previous tour stops, Sun also received heartfelt voice messages from celebrity pals during the concert.

One of the sweetest messages came from Heavenly King Jacky Cheung during the second show. In a pre-recorded message, he praised Sun for being truly one-of-a-kind and urged her not to stop singing.

“In my eyes, Stefanie is a very unique person,” he said. “Even though she’s now married with children and has different responsibilities in life, I still hope she’ll continue to shine in every role she takes on.”

He then added: “Don’t give up singing and performing. The music industry needs you. Keep going!”