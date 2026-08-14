Actor James Seah responds to question about whether he's still married to Nicole Chang Min

Three months after divorce rumours involving James Seah and his influencer wife Nicole Chang Min, 34, first surfaced, the 35-year-old actor finally met the media at a press conference for his upcoming Mediacorp drama Brighter Days.

Naturally, questions about his personal life came up, with several media outlets asking about the speculation surrounding his marriage.

Seah and Chang Min tied the knot in January 2022 after dating for six years.

The actor previously addressed the rumours in an online statement, calling the allegations "baseless" and denying them. He also asked the public to respect their privacy.

8days.sg was one of the last media outlets to speak to Seah that day, and despite having fielded questions about his personal life throughout the event, he remained polite, patient and composed during our interview.

His reserved demeanour was a stark contrast to co-star Felicia Chin, whose unmistakable cackle could be heard echoing through the room.

In the new Mediacorp multi-generational series, which spans more than three decades, Seah plays two characters – father-and-son pair Soh Seng and Soh Da Ping.

Soh Seng is a famous host in the '90s, while Da Ping is a troubled – or, in Seah's words, "kind of poor thing" – man who resorts to questionable means to get what he wants.