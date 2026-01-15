Jay Chou lasts 1 second in 1 Point Slam competition at Australia Open
He previously said that he would donate the entire A$1 million (US$667,900) prize money to charity if he won.
Despite the hype surrounding Jay Chou's participation in the 1 Point Slam exhibition competition, the Taiwanese singer ended up lasting just one second on the court on Wednesday (Jan 14) – losing to 24-year-old Australian amateur Petar Jovic.
The competition, which took place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, utilised a winner-takes-all format where a single point decided the match.
Twenty-four professionals were pitted against 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards – with Chou being one of the eight celebrity wildcards, which also included Twitch streamer Loserfruit and television presenters Karl Stefanovic and Andy Lee.
Barely a second into the match, Chou was caught off-guard by Jovic’s opening serve, which landed untouched on the An Jing singer’s side of the court.
Nonetheless, Chou took his defeat in stride as he flashed a thumbs-up to Jovic.
Later in an Instagram Story, Chou joked: "As expected, I didn't even get to touch the ball. All I could do was sign autographs for everyone."
Amateur tennis player Jordan Smith ended up winning the A$1 million (US$667,900) prize money after defeating world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final.
"Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point," said Smith, who planned to buy a house with his winnings.
"I was nervous but I enjoyed being out here. Was a great experience."