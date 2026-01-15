Jay Chou lasts 1 second in 1 Point Slam competition at Australia Open

Despite the hype surrounding Jay Chou's participation in the 1 Point Slam exhibition competition, the Taiwanese singer ended up lasting just one second on the court on Wednesday (Jan 14) – losing to 24-year-old Australian amateur Petar Jovic.

The competition, which took place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, utilised a winner-takes-all format where a single point decided the match.

Twenty-four professionals were pitted against 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards – with Chou being one of the eight celebrity wildcards, which also included Twitch streamer Loserfruit and television presenters Karl Stefanovic and Andy Lee.