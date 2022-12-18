Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin send Old Chang Kee and chilli crab to Jay Chou in Singapore

While singer Jay Chou is in Singapore, it looks like he needn’t worry about what to eat, thanks to his famous friends.

The Mandopop star is here for his Carnival World Tour concert, held over two nights at the Singapore National Stadium.

On Dec 17, he took to social media to post pictures of how his Singaporean buddies, fellow singers Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin, welcomed him, thanking them for their thoughtfulness.