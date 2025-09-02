Radio DJ Jean Danker and actress Vanessa Vanderstraaten wore same dress to award show, ended up 'screaming'

Both stars donned an eye-catching body-hugging emerald green tube dress from fashion brand Rentadella, which is owned by Singaporean singer-songwriter Ming Bridges.

While you'd expect them to be mortified by the outfit clash, they were surprisingly more than chill, and even gamely posed for a video together when we spotted them in the dimly lit ballroom.

We then asked Vanderstraaten for her thoughts on their matching outfits while Danker had to return to her hosting duties.

According to the Lion Mums star, she and Danker found out they were wearing the same dress after bumping into each other outside the toilet earlier that evening.

"We were like 'Eh!' and then there was just a lot of screaming, but I think she looks amazing in this dress," she gushed.

When asked who she thinks looked better in the outfit, Vanderstraaten exclaimed: "Of course [it's Danker]! Hello? She's so toned and athletic and she looks amazing."

Vanderstraaten told us this is probably the first time she's turned up in the same outfit as someone else for an event, but she does not feel embarrassed about it at all.

"The only thing is that I thought I was a bit overdressed anyway, then I came here and saw our beautiful host wearing the same dress. So I do think I'm overdressed," she chuckled.

She, however, wasn't expecting to be called out on stage.

"I didn't think Jean would do that. But she's so lovely, I think both of us were just like: 'Eh, we're the same. It's the Spider-Man meme!'" she quipped.

When 8days.sg reached out to Danker after the show, she clarified that she had no idea Suhaimi was going to point out the outfit clash, and "had to roll with it and mention it".

"Vanessa is [a] good sport, so I knew she’d have a laugh," she assured.

Both celebrities have known each other for years and would often see each other at events like this.

"I think we both really rocked [the outfit] to be honest!" Danker said.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/