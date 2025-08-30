Inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards 2025 reveals winners, recognising behind-the-scenes talent

Malay drama Operandi Gerhana was the big winner of the night at the inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards on Friday (Aug 29). It took home all four awards in the drama categories it was nominated for – direction, cinematography, screenplay and editing.

Mediacorp Screen Awards was launched to better recognise behind-the-scenes talent within each of the Chinese, Malay, and Indian production communities, including directors, writers, cinematographers and more.

A total of 21 awards were presented across seven categories in drama and entertainment.

These awards were previously presented respectively at Mediacorp’s award ceremonies Star Awards, Pesta Perdana and Pradhana Vizha.

Operandi Gerhana's success on Friday evening followed its win for Best Drama at Pesta Perdana 2025.

Its counterparts performed similarly, with Chinese drama Unforgivable clinching the award for Best Cinematography, after its win for Best Drama at Star Awards 2025.

Tamil drama Oh Butterfly, awarded Best Drama at Pradhana Vizha 2025, was awarded Best Direction and Best Screenplay.

The entertainment categories also saw key winners from Mediacorp's award ceremonies this year continue their winning streak.

Culinary crowd-pleaser Dishing With Chris Lee S2 supplemented its Star Awards 2025 win for Best Entertainment Programme with awards for research writing and editing.

Malay entertainment show Berani Nyanyi S2, winner of Best Entertainment Programme at Pesta Perdana 2025, saw industry veteran Najip Ali honoured for Best Direction.

Here are the full list of winners for Mediacorp Screen Awards 2025:

DRAMA

These awards are for Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay and Best Editing.