Mediacorp unveils nominees for inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards 2025

On Thursday (Aug 14), Mediacorp announced the list of nominees for its inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards. Set to take place on Aug 29 at Pan Pacific Orchard, the closed-door event will honour behind-the-scenes talent from the Chinese, Malay and Indian production communities, including directors, writers, cinematographers and more.

Mediacorp announced in a press release that 21 awards will be presented at the ceremony, split across seven categories, each for Chinese, Malay and Indian productions.

The seven categories are as follows:

Best Direction (Drama)

Best Direction (Entertainment)

Best Cinematography (Drama)

Best Screenplay (Drama)

Best Research Writing (Entertainment)

Best Editing (Drama)

Best Editing (Entertainment)

Here are the nominees for all 21 awards:

CHINESE PRODUCTIONS