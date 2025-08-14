Mediacorp unveils nominees for inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards 2025
The closed-door event will be held on Aug 29 and is set to honour behind-the-scenes talent from the Chinese, Malay and Indian production communities.
On Thursday (Aug 14), Mediacorp announced the list of nominees for its inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards. Set to take place on Aug 29 at Pan Pacific Orchard, the closed-door event will honour behind-the-scenes talent from the Chinese, Malay and Indian production communities, including directors, writers, cinematographers and more.
Mediacorp announced in a press release that 21 awards will be presented at the ceremony, split across seven categories, each for Chinese, Malay and Indian productions.
The seven categories are as follows:
- Best Direction (Drama)
- Best Direction (Entertainment)
- Best Cinematography (Drama)
- Best Screenplay (Drama)
- Best Research Writing (Entertainment)
- Best Editing (Drama)
- Best Editing (Entertainment)
Here are the nominees for all 21 awards:
CHINESE PRODUCTIONS
MALAY PRODUCTIONS
TAMIL PRODUCTIONS
Mediacorp Screen Awards 2025 will be hosted by Irene Ang, Suhaimi Yusof, Vadi Pvss and Jean Danker. Attendees can also look forward to live acts by Shabir Sulthan, Hady Mirza and Tasha Low.
In a statement, Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer, said: “The quality of nominees contending for the inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards is a powerful testament to the talent and creativity driving Singapore’s media industry.
"From script to final edit, each nominee has exemplified outstanding mastery of their craft, reminding us that the magic we see on-screen begins with the passion and expertise behind the camera.
“We are immensely proud to shine a spotlight on their achievements and look forward to an evening dedicated to celebrating these architects of entertainment.”