Former NBA star Jeremy Lin takes on content creator Zermatt Neo in burger-eating challenge
The basketball star was in Singapore for the NBA Rising Stars Invitational when he filmed the food challenge with Zermatt Neo.
Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Jeremy Lin appears to have another talent besides basketball: eating quickly.
While in Singapore for the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, the 37-year-old teamed up with Singaporean competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo to see who could finish a BurgerLabo burger the fastest.
Neo, who has built a following through speed-eating challenges, finished the burger in around 30 seconds. Lin followed shortly after in about 45 seconds. According to Neo, that is unusually fast for someone without competitive eating experience.
"Among people who are non-professional competitive eaters, he's one of the quickest I've ever seen," Neo said in the video.
Jokingly, Neo suggested Lin should consider competitive eating as a "side quest".
"Yeah, that'll be my side career," Lin replied. "One thing I'm known for among my family and friends is that I eat really fast."
The former NBA player rose to international fame during the 2011-12 NBA season, when his breakout performances for the New York Knicks sparked the global underdog story and phenomenon known as "Linsanity". The Harvard University graduate went on to play for several NBA teams before winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
Lin was in Singapore to headline the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, an under-18 international basketball tournament held at OCBC Arena from Jun 23 to 28. During his visit, he conducted basketball clinics for young players and took part in tournament activities.
Away from basketball, Lin also explored Singapore's food scene. Bukit Merah seafood restaurant Keng Eng Kee shared on social media that he had dined there, and his time with content creator Neo brought him to several other food establishments.
He previously made a public trip to Singapore in September 2023. As a featured speaker in the Milken Institute Asia Summit that year, he discussed philanthropy, connected with local fans, and promoted his brand, JLin.