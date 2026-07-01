Former NBA star Jeremy Lin takes on content creator Zermatt Neo in burger-eating challenge

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Jeremy Lin appears to have another talent besides basketball: eating quickly.

While in Singapore for the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, the 37-year-old teamed up with Singaporean competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo to see who could finish a BurgerLabo burger the fastest.

Neo, who has built a following through speed-eating challenges, finished the burger in around 30 seconds. Lin followed shortly after in about 45 seconds. According to Neo, that is unusually fast for someone without competitive eating experience.

"Among people who are non-professional competitive eaters, he's one of the quickest I've ever seen," Neo said in the video.

Jokingly, Neo suggested Lin should consider competitive eating as a "side quest".

"Yeah, that'll be my side career," Lin replied. "One thing I'm known for among my family and friends is that I eat really fast."