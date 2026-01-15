Jet Li jokes about having clothes ‘older than you’ as daughter picks outfit for him

Martial arts legend Jet Li delighted fans with a rare glimpse into his family life, sharing a father-daughter moment with Jane Li, 26, as she helped him pick out an outfit for the day.

In the nearly two-minute video, which has since chalked up 3.3 million views on TikTok, the pair exchange lighthearted banter as they go through Li's wardrobe, laughing and teasing each other along the way.

Gesturing at a closet filled mostly with black clothing items, the 63-year-old actor jokes that Jane will struggle to find anything decent for him to wear, quipping that many of his clothes are at least 20 years old, "older than you".

Jane, in mock exasperation, announces that the action star dresses in "one colour palette" — black.

After picking a pair of pants, Jane asks him if he needs a belt, and Li proudly proclaims that he does not own one.

"If you want to sponsor a belt for him, we need belts," she quips, as she selects more clothes for him.

As Jane narrows down her choices, Li fondly takes out a black Issey Miyake shirt that he says he has owned for 30 years. "I love cotton," he remarks, clutching it to his chest.

The final look picked by his daughter?

A black T-shirt layered with a black button-down shirt, paired with dark green trousers, silver-rimmed sneakers and Li's "handy-dandy" green-and-black framed shades.

Jane, beaming and standing beside her father, says: "I personally think we did really well."