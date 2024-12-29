JJ Lin's Singapore concert: A visual spectacle spanning almost 40 songs and three hours
The singer kicked off his JJ20 Final Lap World Tour with a two-night concert in Singapore. CNA Lifestyle attended his first show on Dec 28.
I am regrettably unfamiliar with JJ Lin’s repertoire. Sure, I have a few of his songs on my Mandopop Spotify playlist, but none whose lyrics are so deeply embedded in my memory that I would hog the mic during karaoke.
Believe me, I am well aware I’m missing out. When the 43-year-old Singaporean singer surprised audiences with a guest performance at Ed Sheeran’s concert at the National Stadium in February this year, a musician friend – whose taste I trust – told me he had attended the show an Ed fan and left a JJ fan.
So I knew I was in for quite a treat at the JJ20 Final Lap World Tour concert on Saturday night (Dec 28) at the National Stadium, even if Lin’s lyrics wouldn’t roll off the tip of my tongue.
Turns out I had little to worry about. The lyrics for each of the 38 songs (yes, 38) were flashed on screen throughout an almost three-hour concert (yes, three hours) that marked his first show of the tour.
After another show here on Sunday, the tour will then head to cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing and Seoul.
For Lin’s fans who may be experiencing some deja vu reading this, the JJ20 Final Lap World Tour follows on the heels of his JJ20 World Tour – a two-year concert tour that spanned close to 80 dates in Asia, North America, Europe and Australia and concluded in November this year. He had also kicked off that tour with two shows in Singapore in November 2022.
Clearly, Lin is a man who hates to rest. In other words, he is still as Singaporean as they come.
Within the first song on Saturday night (his classic, A Thousand Years Later), it was immediately obvious that more is more with Lin.
The state-of-the-art stage design quickly stole the show, immersing audiences seamlessly in different worlds. Just when I thought I’d been sufficiently floored by lasers and 3D asteroids that looked straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster, another equally expansive backdrop reminiscent of the trippy vaporwave aesthetic transported me to a futuristic city.
There were also animated videos and short films interspersed between his sets, providing whimsical segues into different themes in his life and songs.
I almost forgot I was watching a concert, not an IMAX movie.
And Lin shared the spotlight with more than the impressive stage design. Around the midway mark, he made way for fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko who performed two songs.
But despite the lengthy concert and myriad elements, Lin’s prowess remained clearer than ever. He showcased his meaningful lyrics throughout a varied setlist that included a blend of upbeat anthems and soulful ballads about the trials and tribulations of romance, no matter one's life stage.
I instantly knew which hits were more popular among his listeners, thanks to what sounded like his Number One supporter behind me screaming herself hoarse every time her idol played one of her favourites. But I suppose that’s the beauty of concerts – you realise the same song can be heard differently.
Towards the last quarter of the show, Lin also played a shortened version of a few songs on the piano, including karaoke favourites Love U U and Smiling Eyes, that appeared to be crowd-sourced based on fan signs.
He even joked he had to move the piano closer to the audience this time, as age had caught up to him and he had difficulty seeing their signs from the main stage, tickling the audience with his self-deprecation.
As I watched Lin command the stage for his final song, aptly chosen No Turning Back, I felt a wave of patriotism I've rarely experienced watching the National Day Parade.
JJ, I was unfamiliar with your game. But now I see I may have played myself.