K-pop singer Hyuna collapses on stage at Waterbomb Macau, assures fans she’s ‘really okay’

K-pop singer Hyuna collapsed during her performance at Waterbomb in Macau on Sunday (Nov 9). The 33-year-old fainted mid-performance of her hit single Bubble Pop. The singer was seen dancing on stage before falling unconscious. She was later carried off stage by security.

Hours later, Hyuna took to Instagram to assure fans that she was doing okay. In the post, she wrote: “I’m truly, truly sorry…I wanted to show you a great performance, but I don’t feel like I was professional, and to be honest, I don’t remember anything.”

She apologised for disappointing fans. “Many Macau fans came, and including our A-ings [Hyuna’s fans], everyone paid money to watch this performance, so I feel apologetic and truly sorry.”

She promised that she will “try to build my stamina and consistently work hard in the future”.

She then went on to thank the fans for “always adoring, loving, and cherishing” her despite her shortcomings, assuring them that she is “really okay”.

“Don’t worry about me! I hope everyone has a good night…sleep well!!” she signed off.

While the reason for her fainting on-stage remains unclear, some are speculating that it may have to do with her recent extreme dieting efforts. Hyuna revealed on Oct 3 that she would begin dieting. A month later, on Nov 4, she shared that she had lost 10kg.

According to The Korea Times, the singer is believed to have a history of vasovagal fainting and previously shared that her stamina plummets whenever her weight falls below 45kg.