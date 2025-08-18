South Korean singer Kim Jong-kook announces marriage
Kim, who is also known for his role in the hit variety series Running Man, announced on Monday (Aug 18) that he will be getting married soon.
Sorry ladies, one of South Korea's most eligible bachelors is officially off the market. Popular entertainer Kim Jong-kook announced on Monday (Aug 18) that he will be getting married soon. The 49-year-old singer took to his fan cafe to reveal the news, adding that the wedding will be "held in the near future, in a small setting with family and a few close friends".
Kim wrote: "At some point, I always thought to myself that a day would come when I would write and post something like this, so I kept preparing for it in my heart. But now that I am actually writing it, I feel much more nervous and anxious than I had imagined....I am getting married."
"I know that for many of you, the news will feel quite sudden. This year marks my 30th debut anniversary and instead of making the album I was supposed to make, I ended up making my other half."
"I will do my best to live well. The wedding will be held in the near future, in a small setting with family and a few close friends," added Kim.
He also thanked his fans who had been his "greatest strength for such a long time".
"I will continue to be a Kim Jong-kook who works harder and lives diligently."
According to Kim, he had been "dropping small hints here and there" about his marriage. Early this year, Kim purchased a luxury villa in the Gangnam district of Seoul, reportedly worth 6.2 billion won (US$4.48 million). When asked about his purchase during a variety show, Kim said that he did not have someone to marry yet but if he did, "that house would become [their] newlywed house".
The identity of Kim Jong-kook's partner has yet to be revealed.
Best known globally as the star of the long-running variety series Running Man, Kim burst into the entertainment scene in the 90s as a member of the K-pop group Turbo.
Last June, he was a guest performer at Singaporean singer JJ Lin's concert in South Korea.