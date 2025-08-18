South Korean singer Kim Jong-kook announces marriage

Sorry ladies, one of South Korea's most eligible bachelors is officially off the market. Popular entertainer Kim Jong-kook announced on Monday (Aug 18) that he will be getting married soon. The 49-year-old singer took to his fan cafe to reveal the news, adding that the wedding will be "held in the near future, in a small setting with family and a few close friends".

Kim wrote: "At some point, I always thought to myself that a day would come when I would write and post something like this, so I kept preparing for it in my heart. But now that I am actually writing it, I feel much more nervous and anxious than I had imagined....I am getting married."

"I know that for many of you, the news will feel quite sudden. This year marks my 30th debut anniversary and instead of making the album I was supposed to make, I ended up making my other half."

"I will do my best to live well. The wedding will be held in the near future, in a small setting with family and a few close friends," added Kim.

He also thanked his fans who had been his "greatest strength for such a long time".

"I will continue to be a Kim Jong-kook who works harder and lives diligently."