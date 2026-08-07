Kit Chan's original Home gets its first-ever vinyl release as a Singapore-shaped record
The National Day classic is finally getting its first vinyl release nearly three decades after its debut – as a Singapore island-shaped vinyl with a ceramic HDB topper, limited to just 61 copies.
Kit Chan’s Home, iconic though it is, has never really been released on vinyl. That’s now changed with custom vinyl record-making studio Art/st Records’ National Day project.
The limited, 61-copy release comes in the form of a Singapore-shaped record with a little clay HDB topper handmade by local ceramicists The Potters’ Guilt. Each copy is autographed by Chan herself.
“It really is so special and important to have this iconic song on a vinyl,” said Chan, who shared that she listens to vinyl herself.
She recalled that when the song was first released in 1998, “it was a CD release by MITA (the Ministry of Information and the Arts), and I'm not even sure if it was ever available for purchase by the public. I myself only have that one CD single. There has never been a proper release of the song in a physical form. It has always been listened to in its digital form, or performed live.”
So, “I'm really excited about this special vinyl release of Home.”
Art/st is a Singapore studio specialising in custom lathe-cut vinyl records and record-making workshops, founded in 2025 by Charlyn Yap and Lee Sin Yee.
They started out with a vintage 1940s mono lathe cutting machine, eventually managing to save enough for a second machine this year: A stereo lathe “dedicated entirely to pushing boundaries with art-forward music projects”, Yap said.
“Local vinyl manufacturing stopped in the 1980s, so we wanted this new machine’s inaugural release to be a true physical love letter to Singapore. Kit Chan’s Home came to mind. When we realised that this iconic anthem had never actually been on vinyl, we knew we had to bring it to life.”
Yap and Lee reached out to the song’s publishers to secure the mechanical license, and were then able to communicate with Chan’s management team. To get the original master recordings, Yap reached out to the song’s composer, Dick Lee, who connected them with music producer Sydney Tan. Tan then guided them through the technical process of ensuring the audio translated perfectly onto lathe-cut vinyl.
“Every person who built the original foundation of ‘Home’ stepped up to support a young, independent studio trying to bring Singaporean music heritage back into physical form,” Yap said.
Making the vinyl copies involved “cutting each record groove-by-groove into custom island shapes, paired with locally made packaging and ceramic HDB casings created alongside local artisans”. Wooden signboard specialists Hei Jin & Wood helped to laser-cut the island-shaped vinyl and Cherry Pick Gifts helped with UV printing, while illustrations for the album cover and insert were drawn by Lee, inspired by daily life in 1970s Singapore – the golden age of local record production.
“This isn't just a record about Singapore, it’s a living ecosystem of local makers coming together,” Yap said.
The vision is to create “a bespoke, handcrafted limited edition collector’s release for Singapore every National Day moving forward,” she added.
The Home record and HDB ceramic topper set are priced at S$198. Pre-orders open at 12pm on Aug 9 at https://www.art-st.sg.