Kit Chan's original Home gets its first-ever vinyl release as a Singapore-shaped record

“It really is so special and important to have this iconic song on a vinyl,” said Chan, who shared that she listens to vinyl herself.

She recalled that when the song was first released in 1998, “it was a CD release by MITA (the Ministry of Information and the Arts), and I'm not even sure if it was ever available for purchase by the public. I myself only have that one CD single. There has never been a proper release of the song in a physical form. It has always been listened to in its digital form, or performed live.”

So, “I'm really excited about this special vinyl release of Home.”

Art/st is a Singapore studio specialising in custom lathe-cut vinyl records and record-making workshops, founded in 2025 by Charlyn Yap and Lee Sin Yee.

They started out with a vintage 1940s mono lathe cutting machine, eventually managing to save enough for a second machine this year: A stereo lathe “dedicated entirely to pushing boundaries with art-forward music projects”, Yap said.