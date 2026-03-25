Irish rock band Kodaline performing in Singapore in August as part of Farewell Tour
The band, which rose to international fame following the release of popular songs All I Want and High Hopes, will be performing for final time in Singapore on Aug 8, at The Star Theatre.
Kodaline will be making a stop in Singapore before they bid goodbye as a band. The Singapore concert was announced on Monday (Mar 23), about five months after the Irish group first revealed plans to disband.
As part of the Farewell Tour, Kodaline will return to Singapore for one final show on Aug 8 at The Star Theatre.
Other regional stops include Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok, alongside dates in Japan, Australia and across Europe. The tour is set to conclude in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec 15.
Ticket sales for the Singapore show will take place in phases.
The artist presale for Kodaline subscribers begins on Mar 30 at 12pm.
This is followed by a Mastercard presale from Mar 31 at 12pm to Apr 1 at 12pm, and a Live Nation presale for Live Nation members on Apr 1 from 2pm.
General ticket sales will begin on Apr 2 at 2pm.
Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster; prices have not yet been announced.
Kodaline – made up of lead singer Steve Garrigan, guitarist Mark Prendergast, drummer Vincent “Vinny” May and bassist Jason Boland – first formed in 2006 under the name 21 Demands, before rebranding in 2012.
The band rose to international prominence with their 2013 debut album In A Perfect World, which featured popular tracks such as All I Want and High Hopes.
In October 2025, the band announced their decision to disband, sharing a video message reflecting on their career.
“From busking in the streets of Dublin to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of,” the band said.
“We are and forever will be always grateful for your love and support … we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone.”
The band plans to release a fifth and final studio album later this year.