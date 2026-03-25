Irish rock band Kodaline performing in Singapore in August as part of Farewell Tour

Kodaline will be making a stop in Singapore before they bid goodbye as a band. The Singapore concert was announced on Monday (Mar 23), about five months after the Irish group first revealed plans to disband.

As part of the Farewell Tour, Kodaline will return to Singapore for one final show on Aug 8 at The Star Theatre.

Other regional stops include Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok, alongside dates in Japan, Australia and across Europe. The tour is set to conclude in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec 15.

Ticket sales for the Singapore show will take place in phases.

The artist presale for Kodaline subscribers begins on Mar 30 at 12pm.

This is followed by a Mastercard presale from Mar 31 at 12pm to Apr 1 at 12pm, and a Live Nation presale for Live Nation members on Apr 1 from 2pm.

General ticket sales will begin on Apr 2 at 2pm.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster; prices have not yet been announced.