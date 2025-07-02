Logo
Entertainment

Korean Air giving out 60 tickets to Blackpink's Deadline concert in cities including Singapore
Winners of the contest will each get one concert ticket to Blackpink's show in one of six selected cities.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambo/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

Hazeeq Sukri
02 Jul 2025 12:12PM
Good news for Blinks who didn't get tickets to Blackpink's upcoming Deadline concert in Singapore. On Tuesday (Jul 1), South Korea's largest airline Korean Air announced that it will be giving out a total of 60 concert tickets for the tour.

These tickets will be split among six stops on Blackpink's Deadline tour, with 10 winners per city.

The cities are:

  • Toronto
  • New York
  • Paris
  • London
  • Bangkok
  • Singapore

To get in on this, fans must follow @koreanairworld on Instagram and comment on the contest post, indicating the Deadline tour stop (out of the six aforementioned cities) that they'd like to attend and write a short message about what they're looking forward to at the concert.

Each person is limited to one entry and winners will be selected based on the relevance of their entry to the prompt as well as the originality and creativity of their response.

The contest will run till Jul 13. The winners will be selected by Jul 16 and notified via direct message on Instagram.

The terms and conditions of the contest can be seen on this page.

Blackpink will kick off its Deadline tour this weekend (Jul 5 and 6) with a two-night show at South Korea's Goyang Stadium.

The quartet, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform two shows at Singapore's National Stadium on Nov 29 and 30.

Source: CNA/hq

