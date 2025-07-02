Korean Air giving out 60 tickets to Blackpink's Deadline concert in cities including Singapore

To get in on this, fans must follow @koreanairworld on Instagram and comment on the contest post, indicating the Deadline tour stop (out of the six aforementioned cities) that they'd like to attend and write a short message about what they're looking forward to at the concert.

Each person is limited to one entry and winners will be selected based on the relevance of their entry to the prompt as well as the originality and creativity of their response.

The contest will run till Jul 13. The winners will be selected by Jul 16 and notified via direct message on Instagram.

The terms and conditions of the contest can be seen on this page.