Singapore actor Laurence Pang tears up while reflecting on recent love scam, warns public of scams on elderly

Veteran Singapore actor Laurence Pang reflected on his recent love scam in the Philippines on an episode of Mediacorp entertainment programme #JustSwipeLah. Pang teared up while discussing the incident on the show with host Das DD.

Pang, who's known for acting in TV shows Tanglin and Sunny Side Up, had lost S$35,000 after being deceived by Mika, a woman he was talking to on a dating site in late 2024, who led him to invest in a fake online business.

It was later revealed that the scammers doctored former Star Search 2019 finalist Vanessa Ho’s pictures to cheat Pang.

When asked on the show how he was after the news of his love scam broke out, the 78-year-old said: “I feel embarrassed.”

“Initially when I discovered that I was scammed, it was bad enough. Learning that my story had gone viral, it felt like a second blow. So before I could even get over it, it was really devastating,” he added.

Pang said that initially he was reluctant to do the interview with #JustSwipeLah, but a few of his friends encouraged him to do so, so that his story could serve as a warning to other people about these scams.

“These scammers deliberately target people of our age group. A lot of us are lonely. In a way, they feel that we are easy targets,” he said.

Pang added: “Actually initially when I discovered I was scammed, I didn’t want to tell anybody. I didn’t want to share this with anybody because of the fear of embarrassment. The fear of being scolded and all that was there.”