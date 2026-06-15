Broadway legend Lea Salonga praised by BTS fans for her down-to-earth nature at Busan concert

K-pop group BTS staged the Busan leg of their ongoing Arirang world tour on Jun 12 and 13, thrilling thousands of fans in the process. One of those lucky ARMYs was Broadway royalty Lea Salonga, 55, who has always been open about her adoration and respect for the septet.

Many concertgoers who attended the Busan shows have since gone online to share their positive interactions with Salonga, who is best known for her roles in Miss Saigon, Aladdin and Mulan.

X user @_yooncheolhan uploaded a group photo of herself and her friends with Lea Salonga, saying that the Filipina superstar had given them freebies and was "so nice".