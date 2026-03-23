Lea Salonga joins Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular in Singapore as Madame Thenardier

Lea Salonga is returning to Les Miserables — but not in the roles audiences might expect.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer will take on the part of Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular, which arrives at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Mar 24 to May 10 for a limited seven-week run.

Best known for playing Eponine and Fantine in previous productions of the musical, Salonga’s casting marks a new chapter in her long association with the show. She first appeared as Eponine in the landmark 10th anniversary concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall and later took on Fantine in the 25th anniversary staging at the O2 Arena.

Beyond Les Miserables, Salonga is widely recognised for originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon, a performance that earned her a Tony Award, Olivier Award and several other major theatre honours. She has also lent her voice to iconic Disney characters, including Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, and was the voice of Celine in K-Pop Demon Hunters.