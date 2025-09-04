'Coachella, let’s go!' South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji dreams of Taylor Swift collab and being a 'slayer'
The charismatic entertainer spoke with CNA Lifestyle at the recent Waterbomb Singapore festival, sharing her candid thoughts on her career and her hopes for the future.
In 2019, South Korea witnessed a breakthrough moment in its hip-hop scene when high schooler Lee Young-ji became the very first woman to win the hit competition series High School Rapper. Lee’s razor-sharp technique and fearless delivery impressed seasoned rappers who openly praised her potential.
What followed was a meteoric rise to fame. After her official debut, Lee didn’t just stick to music; she quickly became a variety show darling, lighting up programmes like Running Man and Knowing Bros with her quick wit and unapologetic confidence.
Fast forward six years and the soon-to-be 23-year-old is no longer just a rising star. With hit singles like Not Sorry and Small Girl, a spot on the beloved variety series Earth Arcade and hosting gigs that showcase her humour and versatility, Lee Young-ji established herself as one of South Korea’s most talented entertainers.
At the recent Waterbomb Singapore festival, Lee sat down with CNA LIfestyle, where she brought her trademark energy that sent the room into chuckles with frank responses in a mix of English and Korean.
LOOKING BACK AT THE YOUNG-JI WHO JOINED HIGH SCHOOL RAPPER 3, HOW HAVE YOU CHANGED AND GROWN AS AN ARTISTE?
It has been a long journey since I debuted in High School Rapper 3. I really upgraded. I did my upgrade as a human being and as an artiste as well.
I’ve gone through many ups and downs. As a person, I’ve learnt more about how to treat others. As an artiste, I discovered more about my own musical taste and I’m starting to understand what kind of music people enjoy from me.
THESE DAYS, WHERE DOES YOUR INSPIRATION FOR MUSIC COME FROM?
Most of my music is about relationships, but it can also be about inner and outer peace. People, haters, fans – everything inspires me, but I think these days, I've been trying to explore unique and fun topics.
For example, I get inspiration from classic films. They’re movies that deeply moved Koreans, but I was too young to see them at the time. Watching them now, I learn so much as a fellow creator.
WHAT'S SOMETHING NEW YOU WANT TO TRY IN THE MUSIC FIELD?
There are so many genres I want to try, but I feel that right now I need to focus on finding and shaping the one that suits me best. So I’m concentrating more on creating my own genre.
There are so many artistes I want to collaborate with. But honestly, not to brag, I’ve already worked with most of them. Almost all of them, actually.
In Korea, I’ve collaborated with artistes I respect and admire. Now, I’d love to work with overseas artistes that I’ve been a fan of since childhood, like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, SZA and Doja Cat.
Before they retire, I hope I can grow my career and music enough to collaborate with them.
My ultimate dream? Performing on stage. So, Coachella, let’s go! Thank you.
HOW DO YOU PREPARE FOR A BIG EVENT LIKE WATERBOMB?
This is my first time at an overseas Waterbomb festival. I think I am afraid of getting wet. Because, in Korea, the crowd went mad and shot at me [with water guns] like they wanted me to drown. So, I am a little afraid right now.
I think I will be okay. I prepared and it’s not a totally different thing from Korea.
But, my attitude? How should I put it? Whenever I perform overseas, my attitude feels a little sexier on stage.
Honestly, it’s not that different. I just do my best on stage. I’ve been to Singapore a few times for concerts but it’s been such a long time since I’ve seen the audience here, so I feel really excited and thrilled right now.
WHAT ARE YOU HOPING AUDIENCES REMEMBER MOST ABOUT YOUR SHOWS?
"She is a great performer." "She is a slayer." "She is a beast." I really want them to think that.
For me, whether it’s Waterbomb or any other show, especially overseas, I see it as a valuable chance to introduce myself and my music. That’s why every stage is so meaningful and such a great opportunity.
Whether I perform in Singapore again at another show or at my own concert, if people remember seeing me on a stage like this, those experiences can positively influence my music. In other words, it’s a great opportunity to draw in an audience.
HOW DO YOU RELAX ON YOUR DAYS OFF GIVEN YOUR BUSY SCHEDULE?
I pretend to be dead on my couch and on the floor sometimes!
I don’t do anything. I’m doing nothing. Just feeling useless and letting my body [rest on the] bed, couch, floor – everywhere. That’s the best.
Then I eat spicy tteokbokki, nap with a full stomach, scroll through Reels, finally tell myself “Okay, I can’t live like this,” and get back to work.
ANY PARTING WORDS?
Maybe… don’t fight? People fight too much.
Also, please also listen to my music – I’ll keep working hard for you.
I hope the world can be more peaceful and that everyone has plenty of good food.
I don’t know if that’s the right kind of message but I just hope you enjoy my music.
Actually, instead of asking you to listen, I’ll just keep making better music, performing harder, and growing bigger, so please follow my journey.
You can also catch Lee Young-ji in Earth Arcade 3, streaming on Viu.