Waterbomb Singapore 2025: K-pop stars and local acts stage exhilarating weekend shows at Siloso Beach
The hit music festival returned to Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Aug 30 and 31. Here's what went down.
This year’s iteration of Waterbomb Singapore didn’t just make waves – it brought a whole torrent of sexy stages, amazing artistes and lots of water. For two whole days on Aug 30 and 31, Sentosa’s Siloso Beach was ground zero for scream-inducing performances from the likes of Shinee members Minho and Taemin, K-pop legends 2NE1 and even homegrown talents like WhyLucas and Estelle Fly.
Singaporean sensations DJ Kiara and WhyLucas were the first two acts to kick off Waterbomb Singapore 2025 on Saturday, with the former starting things off on a high note with her spirited set.
WhyLucas elicited a wave of screams as he performed his self-composed songs as well as a cool cover of the song Soda Pop by the Saja Boys. Despite his exuberant energy, the singer – whose real name is Lucas Wang – admitted that he was nervous for his performance, which he said was “the biggest stage” he’s had.
The end of WhyLucas’ stage brought forth the first of many “Waterbomb Time” segments, which saw dancers blasting attendees with copious amounts of water. Regardless of which side they stood, everyone within the first few metres of the stage was completely soaked, adding to the merriment.
The day continued with performances from CLC members Seungyeon and Sorn, with the former dazzling the crowd with her DJ-ing skills and the latter tearing up the stage with her vocals.
Fans of the hit competition series Street Woman Fighter were in for a treat as world-renowned dance crews Team Bebe and Jam Republic ignited the venue with their prowess – moving in synchronisation to hits like Gnarly by Katseye.
As the sun set, the Waterbomb stage transformed into a visual spectacle with the neon lights contrasting beautifully against the night sky.
The party kicked into overdrive as Shinee member Minho got the crowd screaming with his cool performance that even got a few guys screaming, “Oppa, I love you!”
Minho’s groupmate Taemin brought the festivities on the first day to a close, with his solo tracks like Want and Guilty. However, the biggest screams for the day were reserved for the collaboration stage between Minho and Taemin as the two performed the Shinee song View, which also saw Minho pouring water on both himself and Taemin.
The second day of Waterbomb Singapore 2025 was all about sealing the Honmoon as numerous DJs played tracks from the megahit movie KPop Demon Hunters, specifically Golden.
Standout performances of Sunday’s show include rapper Lee Young-ji, who brought her signature brand of chaotic energy as she goaded attendees to spray water onto her, as well as K-pop icons 2NE1, who, despite the absence of member Park Bom, slayed with their performances of Fire, I Am The Best and Clap Your Hands.
For two days, Waterbomb Singapore 2025 turned Siloso Beach into the ultimate playground where music, dance and water collided in the best way possible.
The event has proven once again that Singapore knows how to throw a party and I look forward to next year’s show.