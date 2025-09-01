Waterbomb Singapore 2025: K-pop stars and local acts stage exhilarating weekend shows at Siloso Beach

The party kicked into overdrive as Shinee member Minho got the crowd screaming with his cool performance that even got a few guys screaming, “Oppa, I love you!”

Minho’s groupmate Taemin brought the festivities on the first day to a close, with his solo tracks like Want and Guilty. However, the biggest screams for the day were reserved for the collaboration stage between Minho and Taemin as the two performed the Shinee song View, which also saw Minho pouring water on both himself and Taemin.