Waterbomb Singapore 2025: K-pop stars and local acts stage exhilarating weekend shows at Siloso Beach
The hit music festival returned to Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Aug 30 and 31. Here's what went down.

Photos were taken using the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

South Korean DJ Hanna spraying water at attendees of Waterbomb Singapore 2025. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
01 Sep 2025 11:58AM
This year’s iteration of Waterbomb Singapore didn’t just make waves – it brought a whole torrent of sexy stages, amazing artistes and lots of water. For two whole days on Aug 30 and 31, Sentosa’s Siloso Beach was ground zero for scream-inducing performances from the likes of Shinee members Minho and Taemin, K-pop legends 2NE1 and even homegrown talents like WhyLucas and Estelle Fly.

Installations at Waterbomb Singapore 2025. Tip: Use your phone's grid lines to centre elements in frame. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

Singaporean sensations DJ Kiara and WhyLucas were the first two acts to kick off Waterbomb Singapore 2025 on Saturday, with the former starting things off on a high note with her spirited set.

Singaporean singer WhyLucas at Waterbomb Singapore 2025. Tip: Use the rule of thirds to compose your picture and make it visually engaging. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

WhyLucas elicited a wave of screams as he performed his self-composed songs as well as a cool cover of the song Soda Pop by the Saja Boys. Despite his exuberant energy, the singer – whose real name is Lucas Wang – admitted that he was nervous for his performance, which he said was “the biggest stage” he’s had.

A dancer spraying water during Waterbomb Singapore 2025. Tip: To capture quick-moving objects, use Pro mode on your phone camera and set it to a fast shutter speed. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

The end of WhyLucas’ stage brought forth the first of many “Waterbomb Time” segments, which saw dancers blasting attendees with copious amounts of water. Regardless of which side they stood, everyone within the first few metres of the stage was completely soaked, adding to the merriment.

Waterbomb attendees getting drenched by water. Tip: A fast shutter speed also helps you capture candid moments. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

The day continued with performances from CLC members Seungyeon and Sorn, with the former dazzling the crowd with her DJ-ing skills and the latter tearing up the stage with her vocals.

CLC member Seungyeon DJ-ing at her set. Tip: Tilt your phone to capture more elements in your frame. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)
CLC member Seungyeon spraying water at Waterbomb Singapore 2025. Tip: Tuck your elbows to keep your hands steady while capturing fast-moving subjects. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

Fans of the hit competition series Street Woman Fighter were in for a treat as world-renowned dance crews Team Bebe and Jam Republic ignited the venue with their prowess – moving in synchronisation to hits like Gnarly by Katseye.

Dance crews Team Bebe and Jam Republic at Waterbomb Singapore 2025. Tip: To capture a group shot that has everyone in focus, go to your phone's Pro mode and use a moderate aperture. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)
Team Bebe and Jam Republic performing their set. Tip: Take photos in rapid succession to increase your chances of finding a shot that's not blurry. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

As the sun set, the Waterbomb stage transformed into a visual spectacle with the neon lights contrasting beautifully against the night sky.

DJ duo Advanced's set. Tip: Experiment with different angles and sides to get a wider variety of photos on your phone. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

The party kicked into overdrive as Shinee member Minho got the crowd screaming with his cool performance that even got a few guys screaming, “Oppa, I love you!”

Minho’s groupmate Taemin brought the festivities on the first day to a close, with his solo tracks like Want and Guilty. However, the biggest screams for the day were reserved for the collaboration stage between Minho and Taemin as the two performed the Shinee song View, which also saw Minho pouring water on both himself and Taemin.

Shinee member Minho during his set at Waterbomb Singapore 2025. If you're taking pictures at night, use the light from the stage to illuminate your subject. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

The second day of Waterbomb Singapore 2025 was all about sealing the Honmoon as numerous DJs played tracks from the megahit movie KPop Demon Hunters, specifically Golden.

South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji on the second night of Waterbomb Singapore 2025. Tip: Stand further from the stage to capture a picture that highlights both the crowd and the artiste. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

Standout performances of Sunday’s show include rapper Lee Young-ji, who brought her signature brand of chaotic energy as she goaded attendees to spray water onto her, as well as K-pop icons 2NE1, who, despite the absence of member Park Bom, slayed with their performances of Fire, I Am The Best and Clap Your Hands.

Pyrotechnics and waterworks during Raiden's set. Experiment with your wide and ultrawide lenses to capture different shots. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

For two days, Waterbomb Singapore 2025 turned Siloso Beach into the ultimate playground where music, dance and water collided in the best way possible.

Water being sprayed at attendees. Lower your phone's ISO, while using the stage's lights, to get sharp images at night. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri, shot on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

The event has proven once again that Singapore knows how to throw a party and I look forward to next year’s show.

Source: CNA/hq

