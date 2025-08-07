2NE1's Park Bom to take a break from activities, will miss Waterbomb Singapore

On Wednesday (Aug 7), South Korean agency D-Nation announced on social media that its artiste, Park Bom of K-pop girl group 2NE1, will be taking a break from her activities.

The agency wrote: "We would like to inform you that Park Bom will not be able to participate in 2NE1’s upcoming activities.

"Since many fans have been sending their support for 2NE1’s full-group activities, it is with a heavy heart that we deliver this news."

According to D-Nation, the decision for Bom's hiatus came after she received medical advice stating that she "required sufficient rest and stability".

The agency added: "We ask for your warm encouragement so that Park Bom can recover well. We also kindly ask for your support for Sandara Park, CL, and Minzy, who will be doing their utmost to ensure Park Bom’s absence is not felt."