2NE1's Park Bom to take a break from activities, will miss Waterbomb Singapore
Park's hiatus was announced by her agency D-Nation on Wednesday (Aug 6).
On Wednesday (Aug 7), South Korean agency D-Nation announced on social media that its artiste, Park Bom of K-pop girl group 2NE1, will be taking a break from her activities.
The agency wrote: "We would like to inform you that Park Bom will not be able to participate in 2NE1’s upcoming activities.
"Since many fans have been sending their support for 2NE1’s full-group activities, it is with a heavy heart that we deliver this news."
According to D-Nation, the decision for Bom's hiatus came after she received medical advice stating that she "required sufficient rest and stability".
The agency added: "We ask for your warm encouragement so that Park Bom can recover well. We also kindly ask for your support for Sandara Park, CL, and Minzy, who will be doing their utmost to ensure Park Bom’s absence is not felt."
It is not clear how long Park's break will last.
2NE1 is set to perform at the upcoming Waterbomb Singapore 2025. However, a spokesperson for the music festival has confirmed to CNA Lifestyle that Park Bom will not participate in the event.
Wednesday's hiatus announcement come after a series of incidents which saw the You And I singer pulling out from 2NE1's performances due to "health issues". These include the group's set at this year's Waterbomb Busan, Head In The Clouds Los Angeles and Bangkok's Uto Fest.