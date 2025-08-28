KPop Demon Hunters is officially Netflix's most-watched movie ever
Streaming platform Netflix revealed on Wednesday (Aug 27) that the hit animated film about a K-pop girl group secretly moonlighting as demon hunters has garnered 236 million views.
What is Netflix's biggest movie ever? This is what it sounds like. The streaming platform announced on Wednesday (Aug 27) that global sensation KPop Demon Hunters is officially its most-watched movie ever, garnering 236 million views since its release on Jun 20.
With this, KPop Demon Hunters has unseated the previous record-holder, the 2021 action-comedy Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.
In comparison, Netflix's most-watched English show (based on total views in the first 91 days of release) is the first season of the Jenna Ortega-led series Wednesday, with 252.1 million views, while its most-watched non-English show is the first season of Squid Game with 262.2 million views.
However, KPop Demon Hunters still has a few weeks to go before hitting the 91-day mark.
KPop Demon Hunters follows the popular K-pop girl group Huntr/x, a trio comprising Rumi, Mira and Zoey who are secretly moonlighting as demon hunters to keep the world safe.
The trio face their toughest challenge yet after a few demons band together to form a boy group called the Saja Boys.
Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has set and shattered numerous records.
Its soundtrack, which also includes a cover by Twice members Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung, has topped numerous charts worldwide – with the song Golden becoming the first song by a girl group to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Destiny's Child.