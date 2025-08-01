Twice's Jeongyeon donates over US$20,000 to help cover treatment costs for children with disabilities

Child welfare organisation ChildFund Korea announced on Tuesday (Jul 29) that Jeongyeon, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Twice, had donated 30 million won (US$21,400).

The funds were raised through the 28-year-old's YouTube show, The Inspector, which sees Jeongyeon inviting celebrities to donate their items, to be auctioned off. Fans can then try to win these items by donating 1,000 won to ChildFund Korea per entry.

The most recent season of The Inspector saw donations from Jeongyeon's fellow Twice members Mina, Sana and Momo, BigBang member Daesung and K-pop group Kiss of Life.