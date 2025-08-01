Twice's Jeongyeon donates over US$20,000 to help cover treatment costs for children with disabilities
The 28-year-old member of K-pop girl group Twice raised the funds through her YouTube show and also added her own money.
Child welfare organisation ChildFund Korea announced on Tuesday (Jul 29) that Jeongyeon, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Twice, had donated 30 million won (US$21,400).
The funds were raised through the 28-year-old's YouTube show, The Inspector, which sees Jeongyeon inviting celebrities to donate their items, to be auctioned off. Fans can then try to win these items by donating 1,000 won to ChildFund Korea per entry.
The most recent season of The Inspector saw donations from Jeongyeon's fellow Twice members Mina, Sana and Momo, BigBang member Daesung and K-pop group Kiss of Life.
Following the finale of The Inspector, Jeongyeon added her own money to the proceeds raised, with the funds totalling 30 million won.
The donation will be sent to the Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital to fund treatment costs and assistive devices for children with disabilities.
In a statement, Jeongyeon said: "I'm happy to have taken part in this warm initiative for children.
"I hope the heartfelt support of those who participated, and my sincerity, will provide encouragement to the children."
Jeongyeon and the other members of Twice are currently in the midst of their new world tour, titled This Is For.
The Singapore leg of the concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12.