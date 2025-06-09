K-pop group Twice performing 2 shows in Singapore in October
The concerts will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12.
Singapore Onces, take note! Twice will be performing two shows in Singapore in October as part of the K-pop group’s This Is For World Tour Part 1.
The group announced the upcoming tour early Monday (Jun 9) in support of its upcoming fourth full-length album, This Is For, out Jul 11.
The tour will kick off in Incheon, South Korea, with two shows on Jul 19 and 20, before heading to Osaka, Japan, then hitting other cities like Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne and Bangkok.
More shows are expected to be revealed soon. Ticketing details have also not been released at this stage.
Twice – made up of Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu – last performed in Singapore in September 2023 as part of the group's Ready To Be tour, entertaining fans during their two sold out shows.
Twice recently opened for Coldplay at all six nights of the British band’s Seoul concerts in April.
Their performance included the two groups coming together to sing a remix of Coldplay’s We Pray, which Twice released on Apr 17. The original track appears on Coldplay’s 2024 album, Moon Music.