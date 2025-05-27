Rapper Snoop Dogg reposts teaser of Twice's upcoming album, prompting rumours of collaboration
On Sunday (May 25), the American rapper reposted a teaser of the K-pop girl group's upcoming album This Is For.
Is the one and only D-O double G going to Dance The Night Away this July? That's what fans are asking after iconic rapper Snoop Dogg reposted a teaser of K-pop girl group Twice's upcoming album, This Is For, on his Instagram page.
On Sunday (May 25), the 53-year-old Emmy winner shared a post from American producer Dem Jointz featuring the teaser trailer of Twice's This Is For, which will be out on Jul 11.
Dem Jointz is a longtime collaborator of Snoop Dogg, having worked together on the 2015 album Compton and the 2024 track Gangsta Pose.
In recent years, Dem Jointz has racked up an impressive discography within the K-pop scene – having composed the megahit Aespa song Supernova and Gold by Itzy.
Snoop Dogg himself is no stranger to K-pop, having worked with Girls' Generation on a remix of The Boys, singer Psy on the song Hangover and with BTS and Benny Blanco on the 2022 track Bad Decisions.
A potential collaboration between Twice, Snoop Dogg and Dem Jointz would follow on the heels of the nine-member group's recent works with Western artistes, including 2024's Strategy with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the remix of Coldplay's We Pray which was released in April this year.