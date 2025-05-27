Rapper Snoop Dogg reposts teaser of Twice's upcoming album, prompting rumours of collaboration

Is the one and only D-O double G going to Dance The Night Away this July? That's what fans are asking after iconic rapper Snoop Dogg reposted a teaser of K-pop girl group Twice's upcoming album, This Is For, on his Instagram page.

On Sunday (May 25), the 53-year-old Emmy winner shared a post from American producer Dem Jointz featuring the teaser trailer of Twice's This Is For, which will be out on Jul 11.