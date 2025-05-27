Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Rapper Snoop Dogg reposts teaser of Twice's upcoming album, prompting rumours of collaboration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Rapper Snoop Dogg reposts teaser of Twice's upcoming album, prompting rumours of collaboration

On Sunday (May 25), the American rapper reposted a teaser of the K-pop girl group's upcoming album This Is For.

Rapper Snoop Dogg reposts teaser of Twice's upcoming album, prompting rumours of collaboration

Rapper Snoop Dogg reposted a teaser of K-pop girl group Twice's upcoming album This Is For. (Photos: AP/Evan Agostini, Instagram/twicetagram)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
27 May 2025 11:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Is the one and only D-O double G going to Dance The Night Away this July? That's what fans are asking after iconic rapper Snoop Dogg reposted a teaser of K-pop girl group Twice's upcoming album, This Is For, on his Instagram page.

On Sunday (May 25), the 53-year-old Emmy winner shared a post from American producer Dem Jointz featuring the teaser trailer of Twice's This Is For, which will be out on Jul 11.

Snoop Dogg's Instagram Story which featured the teaser trailer for Twice's upcoming album This Is For. (Photo: Instagram/snoopdogg)

Dem Jointz is a longtime collaborator of Snoop Dogg, having worked together on the 2015 album Compton and the 2024 track Gangsta Pose.

In recent years, Dem Jointz has racked up an impressive discography within the K-pop scene – having composed the megahit Aespa song Supernova and Gold by Itzy.

Snoop Dogg himself is no stranger to K-pop, having worked with Girls' Generation on a remix of The Boys, singer Psy on the song Hangover and with BTS and Benny Blanco on the 2022 track Bad Decisions.

A potential collaboration between Twice, Snoop Dogg and Dem Jointz would follow on the heels of the nine-member group's recent works with Western artistes, including 2024's Strategy with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the remix of Coldplay's We Pray which was released in April this year.

Comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, Twice will release its fourth full-length album This Is For on Jul 11 – seven months after its recent mini-album Strategy.

This Is For is set to have 14 tracks and more details will be announced at a later date.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Snoop Dogg K-Pop Music
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement