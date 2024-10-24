American rapper Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate with Twice and BTS' RM on upcoming album
The album, Megan Act II, will drop on Friday (Oct 25).
"Watashi no star" is set to meet "I'm gonna be a star" this Friday (Oct 25) as American rapper Megan Thee Stallion will drop her new album Megan Act II, which features a slew of collaborations including popular K-pop acts Twice and BTS member RM.
Megan Act II serves as the deluxe edition of her June 2024 album Megan. It will have 13 new tracks, in addition to the 18 tracks previously released on Megan.
Twice will be featured on a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's viral song Mamushi. The collaboration was seemingly hinted at during the girl group's recent fan meeting concert on Oct 20 which had Mamushi as a prompt to one of the games played by the nine members of Twice on stage.
On the other hand, her track with RM – Neva Play – was previously released as a single on Sep 6. It will now serve as the 13th track on Megan Act II.
Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration with Twice is part of an emerging trend of K-pop artistes working with Western acts on tracks to great success. On Oct 18) Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars released their collaboration single Apt which immediately topped charts worldwide.