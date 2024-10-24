American rapper Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate with Twice and BTS' RM on upcoming album

"Watashi no star" is set to meet "I'm gonna be a star" this Friday (Oct 25) as American rapper Megan Thee Stallion will drop her new album Megan Act II, which features a slew of collaborations including popular K-pop acts Twice and BTS member RM.

Megan Act II serves as the deluxe edition of her June 2024 album Megan. It will have 13 new tracks, in addition to the 18 tracks previously released on Megan.