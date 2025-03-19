13 K-pop idols who successfully became actors: From Blackpink, Twice, Bigbang, Girls' Generation and more
With Twice member Dahyun making her acting debut in the upcoming movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye, here’s a look at other K-pop idols who have made their mark in the acting scene.
K-pop idols are known for being people of many gifts. Singing, dancing and hosting variety shows are just some of the skills expected of these artistes who want to make an impact on fans and general audiences.
And then we have K-pop idols who take on a whole different challenge altogether: Acting.
Be it in movies or television shows, more and more of them are proving that their talents extend beyond the stage. Some have even won industry awards and international acclaim through their acting works.
We take a look at K-pop idols who have successfully made their mark in the field of acting.
1. DAHYUN (TWICE)
The 26-year-old rapper-songwriter is the latest idol to make the big leap, having just made her acting debut in the movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye, a remake of the Taiwanese teen romance film of the same name. She is also the first member of Twice to branch out into acting.
Opening in Singapore theatres on Mar 20, the movie stars Dahyun as Seon-ah, a diligent class president who forms a bond with a delinquent classmate.
Despite Seon-ah being her first role, Dahyun has won praise for her acting skills, even winning the Rising Star Award at the Asia Star Awards 2024 by Marie Claire x Busan International Film Festival.
She also has other roles lined up including the sports drama Sprint and the upcoming television series Love Me.
2. JISOO (BLACKPINK)
Out of all the Blackpink members, Jisoo was first in the area – for acting, at least. The 30-year-old starred in the Disney+ series Snowdrop as a university freshman in the 80s who falls for a North Korean agent.
She currently stars in the zombie comedy series Newtopia on Amazon's Prime Video.
3. LISA (BLACKPINK)
The Thai rapper made her acting debut in the currently-airing third season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, available to watch in Singapore via Max. Lisa stars as Mook, a health mentor at the White Lotus’ Thailand resort.
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, the 27-year-old revealed that she “was really nervous” about her acting debut and took lessons to prepare.
When asked what challenges she faced while shooting, the Money singer replied: “For me, the challenge was [thinking] if Mook was in this situation, how is she gonna react or [what is she going to] say to Gaitok (a character in The White Lotus) – and not just [thinking about what] Lisa [would] usually say.”
4. TOP (BIGBANG)
After years of being away from the spotlight, former BigBang member Choi Seung-hyun aka TOP gained a new legion of fans in 2024, following his turn as the chaotic Thanos in the second season of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game.
The positive international reception towards TOP’s role, coupled with BigBang’s reunion performance in Japan, led to a resurgence of the group’s songs on music charts.
Prior to his role as Thanos, TOP had starred in numerous movies and TV series, winning the award for best new actor at the 2011 Baeksang Arts Awards.
He has hinted that he will be releasing new music in 2025.
5. DO (EXO)
In addition to his work with Exo, the 32-year-old has amassed a solid filmography over the years, spanning numerous movies and television series. He has also won numerous industry accolades for his work on My Annoying Brother, 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor.
He recently starred in Secret: Untold Melody, a remake of Jay Chou’s iconic 2007 movie Secret.
6. JUNHO (2PM)
Regarded as one of the best idols-turned-actors in South Korea, the 35-year-old has starred in numerous hit dramas over the years.
For his work in 2021’s The Red Sleeve and 2023’s King The Land, Junho won multiple best actor awards.
He is set to co-lead the upcoming drama Typhoon Company, alongside Panchinko breakout star Kim Min-ha.
7. HYERI (GIRL'S DAY)
Although she was already popular as an idol and entertainer, Hyeri gained global fame in 2015 after starring in the hit television series Reply 1988. Her role as Deok-sun, the only girl in a group of close friends, won the hearts of viewers. At the time of its airing, Reply 1988 was the highest-rated drama in history in South Korea.
Following her turn as Deok-sun, Hyeri went on to star in other popular series including Two Cops and My Roommate Is A Gumiho.
8. SEJEONG (GUGUDAN, IOI)
Although she is mostly known for being an actress these days, Kim Se-jeong – also known as Sejeong – used to be a member of two K-pop groups: Gugudan and IOI.
She took her first major acting role in 2017’s School 2017, which won her the Best New Actress award at the 31st KBS Drama Awards. Since then, Sejeong has starred in many hit dramas such as 2019’s I Wanna Hear Your Song, 2020’s The Uncanny Counter and 2022’s Business Proposal.
9. EUGENE (SES)
A pop icon of the 90s, SES member Eugene garnered new fans from a younger generation following her starring role in the hit 2020 drama Penthouse. Thanks to her role as Oh Yeon-hee, Eugene also won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards.
10. SUZY (MISS A)
Till today, Bae Suzy – also known as Suzy – is one of the most in-demand actresses in South Korea. She burst into the scene in 2010 as a member of Miss A and captured the attention of the public due to her visuals.
In 2011, she made her acting debut in the iconic drama series Dream High. The following year, she gained critical acclaim for her role in the movie Architecture 101. Despite her young age of 30, Suzy has won over 30 industry accolades and recently starred in the romance series Doona, which was one of the most popular series on Netflix in 2023.
11. YOONA (GIRLS' GENERATION)
With a reported net worth exceeding US$20 million, Girls’ Generation member Yoona is one of the most successful idol-actresses of all time. Her numerous endorsement deals and consistent acting output have made Yoona a beloved public figure – both critically and commercially.
She is set to star in the upcoming South Korean drama The Tyrant's Chef.
12. IU
Regarded as the biggest idol-actress, IU boasts a net worth of over US$40 million – thanks to her successful singing and acting career. In 2008, at the age of 15, she debuted as a singer and quickly garnered the attention of the public.
Just like Suzy, IU made her acting debut in Dream High. She gained critical acclaim through her lead roles in 2013’s Bel Ami, 2018’s My Mister and 2019’s Hotel Del Luna.
She currently stars in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines, alongside Park Bo-gum.
13. RAIN
Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without the OG himself: Rain. He debuted as a solo singer in 2002. Two years later, he would be credited as one of the people to kickstart the Hallyu wave across Asia, thanks to his role in the iconic drama Full House.
Rain built upon his success with lead roles in Hollywood films such as Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin.
He is set to take on his first villainous role in 20 years in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Bloodhounds.