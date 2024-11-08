Twice's Sana wears US$45 million worth of jewellery at Graff event in Tokyo
The K-pop star wore a necklace set featuring over 205 carats of diamonds, including a centre diamond that's 102.38 carats.
On Friday (Nov 8), renowned jeweller Graff celebrated the third anniversary of its flagship boutique in Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, at a closed-door event attended by CNA Lifestyle. There, its brand ambassador Sana – a member of global girl group Twice – captivated attendees in a black dress while wearing 7 billion yen (US$45 million) worth of jewellery.
The piece de resistance of her ensemble was a necklace set featuring over 205 carats of diamonds, including a 102.38-carat centre diamond.
The centre diamond of the necklace was cut and polished from the 476-carat Meya Prosperity rough diamond which, at the time of its acquisition in 2017, was the 29th largest diamond to be discovered. Friday's event also marked the first time that the cut Meya Prosperity diamond was unveiled to the world.
Along with the necklace, Sana also wore a diamond ring, diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet – totalling about 252 carats worth of diamonds.
In a statement, Graff CEO Francois Graff said: "The unveiling of the principal diamond from the Meya Prosperity marks a significant moment for Graff – and I can think of no better way to celebrate this milestone than here in Japan.
"Upon the completion of this high jewellery masterpiece, I knew immediately that it should be worn by Sana to coincide with this very special anniversary celebration. It is our way of expressing our gratitude to our clients across the region for their commitment, loyalty and unrelenting appreciation for the beauty and rarity of our diamonds and gemstones."
On wearing the necklace, Sana said: "When I wore it, I felt a sense of calm from the weight and it somehow brought out my confidence. So I think the power of jewellery is amazing."
When asked about how she would like to spend the holidays, Sana cheerfully said that she would like to spend it with the members of Twice.
"I want to have a party with the members [of Twice] since I couldn't do it last year. Also, I probably won't be able to do this but I want to go on a trip."
With Twice celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Sana added that she is looking forward to trying new things next year.
"This year, I felt like I was able to accomplish many things. So next year, I want to use this experience to be successful in many different areas. There are a lot of hobbies I want to try and I want to explore genres I haven't had a chance to try before."
Sana is currently in Japan, along with Twice members Momo and Mina, to promote their new album Haute Couture – the second album under the trio's Misamo unit. Along with the album, Misamo is currently also in the midst of a concert tour in Japan.