Twice's Sana wears US$45 million worth of jewellery at Graff event in Tokyo

On wearing the necklace, Sana said: "When I wore it, I felt a sense of calm from the weight and it somehow brought out my confidence. So I think the power of jewellery is amazing."

When asked about how she would like to spend the holidays, Sana cheerfully said that she would like to spend it with the members of Twice.

"I want to have a party with the members [of Twice] since I couldn't do it last year. Also, I probably won't be able to do this but I want to go on a trip."

With Twice celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Sana added that she is looking forward to trying new things next year.

"This year, I felt like I was able to accomplish many things. So next year, I want to use this experience to be successful in many different areas. There are a lot of hobbies I want to try and I want to explore genres I haven't had a chance to try before."

Sana is currently in Japan, along with Twice members Momo and Mina, to promote their new album Haute Couture – the second album under the trio's Misamo unit. Along with the album, Misamo is currently also in the midst of a concert tour in Japan.