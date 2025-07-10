Live-action Solo Leveling series announced by Netflix, Byeon Woo-seok to star as Sung Jin-woo

Kpop Demon Hunters may be ruling Netflix now, but the streaming platform will soon bring back its OG Hunter – this time in live-action form. On Thursday morning (Jul 10), Netflix announced that it will produce a Korean live-action series adaptation of the hit fantasy series Solo Leveling. The lead actor who will be slaying monsters as Sung Jin-woo is none other than Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok.

First conceived as a web novel in 2016, Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter, the lowest tier of Hunters, who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience. As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s hope, fighting monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates.

The series gained a global audience following its webtoon and anime adaptations in 2018 and 2024, respectively.