M2M in Singapore: Grown voices, same heart and a whole lot of reminiscing

Don't Say You Love Me, the debut single from Norwegian pop duo M2M, was released the year that my parents got divorced. It was also the year I discovered what people mean when they say music “transports” you to another time and place.

Where I was transported, my big feelings were purely understood by the people on CD covers. Don’t Say You Love Me, a global hit after it featured in the first Pokemon movie, quickly became one of the songs I made the soundtrack of my new life. And M2M’s Marion Raven and Marit Larsen, unabashedly cool about their big feelings, became role models for my new self.

A year later, the song was included in their first album Shades Of Purple, a multi-platinum success, which I immediately snapped up from CD Rama. I listened to it obsessively in my bedroom every day after school, poring through the lyric booklet until it fell apart at the seams.

Apparently, this was not a unique experience. After Raven and Larsen announced their reunion and The Better Endings Tour 2025, it awoke many core memories from fellow millennial fans about how M2M's brief but pivotal presence in pop culture shaped our youth.

Since the tour began in Jakarta in late April, I'd also read many dramatic proclamations from fans that seeing the duo reunited on stage “healed their inner child”.

And I finally understood why during their concert at The Star Theatre on Monday evening (May 12) – the band's final stop on the Asia leg of the comeback tour.