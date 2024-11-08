Veteran actor-DJ Marcus Chin feared he would not see his girlfriend again before his heart procedure

Veteran actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin, 71, suffered a heart attack in October and was admitted to the National University Hospital where he underwent two coronary stenting procedures.

However, it’s not like Marcus is ready to stop working just yet. He started hosting live streams less than a week after the heart attack, prior to undergoing his second surgery, and returned to hosting getai shows soon after.

On Nov 5, Marcus resumed his radio hosting duties on Love 972, three days before his medical leave officially ends.

The latest episode of #JustSwipeLah saw host Das DD shadowing Marcus on his first day back in the Mediacorp building. It was revealed by Marcus’ co-host Dennis Chew that during that shift alone, they received over 440 messages from listeners wishing Marcus well.

Dennis also said: “I was overseas when the incident happened. I flew back immediately because I was really scared at that time. On the second day, after his surgery, besides May-jie (Marcus’ girlfriend), I was probably the first person to visit him. Marcus is like a father and older brother to me.”

Later, during an interview with Das, Marcus revealed that he was “very bored” when he was on MC, and found it “harder to be cooped up at home”.

He also added that he is “recovering very fast”, and while he stayed in the hospital for three days after undergoing the first procedure, he didn't need to be hospitalised for the second surgery and went home six hours after it.

Speaking of his live streams, Marcus said he had plenty of time to rest during the day, so working two hours at night was basically a piece of cake. We get what he meant, especially if you were to compare how hectic his work schedule was before he fell ill.

However, he is planning to take a break from acting, at least for the next year.

While recuperating, Marcus spent most of his time in the care and company of his girlfriend, May.

When asked by Das to recount the events of the day he suffered the heart attack, Marcus said: “I was feeling very unwell at that time. My heart was hurting, and I felt breathless. I was really afraid I would breathe my last. At that time, I grabbed Mark [Lee’s] arm. I didn’t say anything, but what I [was trying to tell him] was “you have to save me, please save me”. I put all my hopes on him, to help me call the ambulance so I could receive first aid.”

Mark, who was on set with Marcus when the heart attack happened, did not accompany Marcus on the ambulance as he was trying to contact May.

"[He did that so] if anything happens, May could still see me one last time,” said Marcus.

When he was being wheeled into the operation theatre, Marcus said he felt "less nervous than when the heart attack happened".



"It was strange. May followed me into the operation theatre, and at that moment, it felt like I was saying goodbye to her," said Marcus as tears welled up in his eyes.

“I didn’t know if I could get out of the operating room alive. That moment was the most unforgettable. I said three words to her. It might have been my last time seeing her.”

Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, Marcus added: “I’m very lucky to survive this calamity.”

Another question on everyone’s minds right now: Is Marcus planning on retiring anytime soon?

“A lot of people say that in Singapore, if you want to retire comfortably, you need to have one million dollars. So I’m working towards that goal,” said Marcus, who hopes to achieve that before he turns 75.

“Are you close to your goal?” asked Das.

“I should be able to almost see it,” chuckled Marcus, before adding: “So do you think I can stop working? Cannot.”

Marcus has also realised the importance of taking things at a slower pace, and to undergo regular health check-ups, specifically heart screenings.

He’s also thankful for the outpouring of love he’s received from friends and fans during his recovery.

Of course, he didn’t forget to express his appreciation for May, whom he addressed this message to: “I hope everyone can be healthy. Especially you. If you are not healthy, how can you take care of me? So let’s both stay healthy together.”

This story was originally published in 8Days.