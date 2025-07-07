Actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin was worried he might have heart attack during Star Awards Top 10 win

When veteran actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin went on stage to accept his fifth Top 10 Most Popular Award at the Star Awards Sunday night (Jul 6), we couldn’t help but notice he looked a little pale.

It turns out the 71-year-old had been experiencing heart palpitations moments before his name was announced.

Having suffered a heart attack in October last year, Chin admitted he was “scared” about what might happen.

“The first name called out wasn’t mine, neither was the second, third… so my heart beat [sic] very fast and I felt discomfort and a lot of pressure,” he told 8days.sg backstage. He was the seventh actor to be announced.

“Even when I was standing on stage, my heart was still beating very fast. It only calmed down after I gave my speech and sat down,” he shared.

Chin noted that he never used to feel this way during past wins, but big events like awards shows and performances now trigger stress for him.

Just a week ago, Chin sparked health concerns when his gums bled when he was giving a speech during the Resilient Hearts 2025 charity show. The bleeding was a side effect of his heart medication.

“So if I win again next year, please call my name first,” he joked.

As for what was going through his mind on stage?

“I was worried I would forget my acceptance speech. I spoke more quickly this time 'cos I was worried I would run out of time and miss out on my punchline – thanking the two women in my life: [Mediacorp] CEO and the woman who has been [supporting] me, my girlfriend May,” he laughed.

“We live together, and she is the one looking after me. Not that she wants to stick to me all the time, but she is worried that something will happen to me, so she is always by my side.”